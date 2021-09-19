Best for cross border equity capital markets 2021

Haitong International

During Asiamoney’s awards period, Haitong International was busier than all its peers in equity capital markets.

It was involved in 72 China ECM deals globally, versus 48 a year earlier. It executed 57 IPOs for Chinese issuers in Hong Kong and the US, beating all its competitors, Dealogic data shows.

Numbers aside, the firm has increasingly shown leadership in deals. Of the Hong Kong listings in which it was involved, Haitong led over a third of them as a sponsor or global coordinator. The number of IPOs sponsored by Haitong has nearly tripled, year on year.

These include some of the most prominent transactions: five of the Haitong-sponsored deals were among the 10 largest listings in Hong Kong in 2020, including from JD Health International ($3.5 billion) and Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting ($1.4 billion). Haitong was also the only sponsor on the IPOs of short video and online content producer Netjoy Holdings and property manager First Service Holding.

But Haitong’s international ECM presence goes beyond just Hong Kong. The Chinese house completed 11 equity transactions in the US and India, including Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng’s $1.5