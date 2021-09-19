The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
China Corporate and Investment Banking Awards

Best for cross border equity capital markets 2021

September 20, 2021
Share

Haitong International

View full 2021 results

During Asiamoney’s awards period, Haitong International was busier than all its peers in equity capital markets.

It was involved in 72 China ECM deals globally, versus 48 a year earlier. It executed 57 IPOs for Chinese issuers in Hong Kong and the US, beating all its competitors, Dealogic data shows.

Numbers aside, the firm has increasingly shown leadership in deals. Of the Hong Kong listings in which it was involved, Haitong led over a third of them as a sponsor or global coordinator. The number of IPOs sponsored by Haitong has nearly tripled, year on year.

These include some of the most prominent transactions: five of the Haitong-sponsored deals were among the 10 largest listings in Hong Kong in 2020, including from JD Health International ($3.5 billion) and Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting ($1.4 billion). Haitong was also the only sponsor on the IPOs of short video and online content producer Netjoy Holdings and property manager First Service Holding.

But Haitong’s international ECM presence goes beyond just Hong Kong. The Chinese house completed 11 equity transactions in the US and India, including Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng’s $1.5

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

China Corporate and Investment Banking Awards Asiamoney China Corporate and Investment Banking AwardsAsia PacificChinaAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree