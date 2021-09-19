The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
China Corporate and Investment Banking Awards

Best for domestic M&A 2021

September 20, 2021
Share

Citic Securities

View full 2021 results

Citic Securities is the undisputed leader in China’s domestic equities market.

According to data provider Wind, Citic leads its closest rival by about 80% in ECM, both by volume and number of deals. Its expertise spans IPOs, follow-on offerings, rights issues and preference shares, while it also has a solid presence in convertible and exchangeable bond issuance.

What is truly impressive about Citic is the pace with which it has increased its equity business from an already high base. During Asiamoney’s awards period, the firm executed more than double the number of equity transactions than a year ago, with a 29% increase in volume.

IPO underwriting jumped 150% in terms of the number of deals, and nearly 80% by volume. The firm also seized the opportunity to increase its follow-on business more than five-fold after China eased issuance rules, working on deals such as Weichai Power Co’s Rmb13 billion ($2 billion) offering.

Citic helped more companies to list on Shanghai’s technology- and innovation-focused Star board since its launch over two years ago than any of its peers. It worked on 33 Star IPOs during Asiamoney’s awards period, versus fewer than 20 by each of its peers, according to Wind data.

The

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

China Corporate and Investment Banking Awards Asiamoney China Corporate and Investment Banking AwardsAsia PacificChinaAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree