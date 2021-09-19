The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

China Corporate and Investment Banking Awards

Best international corporate and investment bank in China 2021

September 20, 2021
Citi

View full 2021 results
Christine Lam, Citi.jpg
Christine Lam, Citi

Citi has long had a reputation of leveraging its unrivalled global network and local market expertise to help clients – no matter where they are based – to find business opportunities, either domestically or internationally.

Its story is no different in China, where it helped multinational corporations, as well as local champions, to pull through the Covid-19 pandemic and prepare for recovery over the past 18 months. Christine Lam is chief executive for Citi in China.

From 12 of the biggest cities in China, and with the support of its China desks around the globe, the bank provided solutions for its clients including investment banking, treasury, trade and liquidity management, and markets and securities services.

From the mainland to Hong Kong and New York, Citi helped its Chinese clients to maintain global access to capital even at the height of the pandemic. So far this year, it has already closed $69 billion of Chinese deals.

A leading ECM house, Citi executed more than 100 equity deals in Asia during Asiamoney’s awards period, including about 30 IPOs for Chinese companies in Hong Kong and the US, according to Dealogic.

Citi

