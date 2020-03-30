The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

China Private Banking Awards

Best private bank for product development 2020

March 31, 2020
China CITIC Bank Private Banking

Joint stock commercial bank China Citic Bank’s private-banking business has been growing quickly. With a team of 216 specialists, Citic picked up over 8,100 clients in 2019, up 24% and taking the total to nearly 42,000. Assets under management amounted to Rmb574 billion ($82 billion), up 22.3% over the year.

What is more impressive is Citic’s determination to continue expanding the range of products it can offer. That is not an easy task under China’s new asset-management rules, announced in 2018, and further changes last year that were designed to regulate banks’ wealth-management products. The new rules were part of a broader effort to contain risk in China’s financial system.

Before the new regulations, retail investors who purchased wealth-management products from Chinese banks enjoyed implicit guarantees from the banks on both the principal and the expected return of their investments.

Now China is shifting to products under so-called ‘net-value’ principles, where the yields for products are not advertised, but returns can be calculated based on a regularly announced net asset value.

Regulators are also stricter when it comes to the funds raised from the sale of asset-management products being used to invest in what were considered non-standard fixed income assets that lack both transparency and liquidity.

Against that backdrop, China Citic Private Banking still managed to sell Rmb847 billion worth of net-valuation products in 2019, with a further Rmb258 billion still outstanding by the year end – better than many of its peers.

It also accelerated the shift away from non-standard products as was required by Chinese regulators: standard products made up 34% of all products in 2019, up from 14% in 2018. But that was not at the expense of the private-banking products’ profit-making ability: Citic ranked as one of the most profitable among its joint stock peers in 2019.

Having developed a number of new products in cash management, fixed income, equities and private equity, Citic was also innovative in expanding its family-trust business. It accelerated a move into discretionary trusts and managed to increase the number of such products five-fold and the scale by more than three-fold, to Rmb35 billion by the end of 2019.

