Greater Bay Area Awards

Best Chinese Bank for the Greater Bay Area 2021

September 20, 2021
Bank of China (Hong Kong)

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Head Office

Bank of China was the first Chinese bank to establish a presence in Hong Kong and has been operating in the city for more than a century.

Today, BOC, through Bank of China (Hong Kong), serves 4.5 million retail clients in Hong Kong and 230,000 corporations through 191 local branches.

Backed by the group’s extensive network across nine mainland GBA cities and in Macau, the bank is best positioned to meet the cross-border banking and financing needs of individuals and companies in the GBA. This makes BOC HK the obvious choice for the best Chinese bank for GBA award.

What becomes immediately apparent with BOC HK – which is at the forefront of driving the parent group’s GBA strategy – is that it values the everyday financial needs of the 86 million residents in the region.

In March 2019, for example, BOC HK became the first and only bank designated by the People’s Bank of China to pilot a service that allows Hong Kong residents to remotely open personal bank accounts – and subsequently use third-party mobile payment applications – in the nine GBA cities in Guangdong.

