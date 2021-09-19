The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Middle East's Best Bank Awards

Abu Dhabi: Best Corporate and Investment Bank 2021

September 20, 2021
Share

First Abu Dhabi Bank

Back to 2021 results

The UAE’s largest bank likes to sell itself as one of the world’s safest and most influential institutions. Over the last 12 months, First Abu Dhabi Bank proved this marketing campaign right by almost every metric that investors apply.

For example, in the unusual year that was 2020, FAB managed to maintain dividend payouts despite a regional surge in impairment losses. It pulled off that feat by retaining strong buffers to protect depositors against the shocks of last year.

FAB wins our awards for best domestic bank and for best corporate and investment bank because of its continued growth and unfettered regional ambitions. It’s sometimes easy to forget how far the bank has come in its brief existence. Formed when First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi merged four years ago, FAB has never looked back.

FAB did many things well between 2020 and 2021, but its role as a financing power at home and regionally really stood out.

It’s the only Middle East bank with 20 full-time, dedicated experts based in the UAE, the US and Asia, covering specific asset classes from syndicated finance and leveraged and structured finance, to real estate finance and asset and project finance.

FAB’s

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Middle East's Best Bank Awards AsiamoneyMiddle EastAbu Dhabi
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree