Abu Dhabi: Best Digital Bank 2021

If any bank in the UAE knows its ABCs, it is Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, which has been led by acting chief executive Sandeep Chauhan since May 2020. Rather, make that six letters from A to F – conveying to clients why ADIB wins both our Islamic bank and digital bank awards in 2021.

In the context of ADIB’s digital strategy, A stands for artificial intelligence, B for big data, C for cloud infrastructure, D for devices and machines, E for ecosystem and F for fintech.

Conversations with ADIB staff can be a bewildering barrage of tech acronyms and jargon – all proof that this 24-year-old institution is conversant in the technological revolution that is remaking business in real time.

What’s impressive about the tech disruption that ADIB is unleashing from within is the all-encompassing nature of the transformation. Although it has a central digital infrastructure, its programmers and design staff are reimagining digital capabilities separately for the retail, wholesale, wealth management and, of course, Islamic finance businesses.

New digital platforms and channels for retail banking received particular attention as Covid-19 presented new tests, including the introduction of more comprehensive remote service technologies.