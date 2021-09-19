The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Middle East's Best Bank Awards

Bahrain: Best Domestic Bank 2021

September 20, 2021
Al Salam Bank Bahrain

Rafik Nayed, Al Salam Bank Bahrain

The pandemic didn’t knock Bahrain’s fastest-growing bank, Al Salam Bank Bahrain, off course. With chief executive Rafik Nayed in the hot seat, the bank increased its market share across all businesses, particularly customer deposits and financing facilities, in 2020.

Al Salam Bank recorded roughly 19% increases in customer deposits and financing facilities, year on year, and managed to increase total assets by 11% to about $6 billion. The bank also improved asset quality last year, with its non-performing facilities ratio decreasing to 5.05%, stacking up well versus peers.

The bank was established in 2006 and has since evolved into a regional force in Islamic finance, thanks to acquisitions as well as organic growth. In 2011, it merged with Bahraini Saudi Bank. In 2014, it acquired BMI Bank as a wholly owned subsidiary. Since then, the firm has carved out a strong place in the market, making it Asiamoney’s best domestic bank in Bahrain.

Al Salam Bank, naturally, built its reputation by launching innovative Shariah-compliant products.

