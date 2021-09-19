Dubai: Best Domestic Bank 2021

Emirates NBD

Pandemic or no, Emirates NBD and its chief executive, Shayne Nelson, had plenty to celebrate this year, making it Asiamoney’s best domestic bank for Dubai and best corporate and investment bank.

Total income rose 4%, year on year, in 2020, generating a net profit of $1.9 billion. The acquisition in 2019 of Turkey’s DenizBank is already paying dividends. Its contributions helped to offset some declines in net interest margin at a time of lower global interest rates.

The bank was also the top bookrunner for the Middle East region emerging market deals with 47 transactions – compared with 35 for First Abu Dhabi Bank, 13 for Dubai Islamic Bank, 11 for Gulf International Bank and eight for Saudi National Bank.

Debt capital markets business was brisk. Emirates NBD’s origination, structuring, syndication and sukuk teams handled a flurry of deals between April 2020 and March 2021. The bank led 55 public and private transactions, raising more than $44 billion for sovereign, financial institution and corporate clients. Its reach spanned 14 countries, including China, Pakistan and the UK.

