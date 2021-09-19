The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Middle East's Best Bank Awards

Dubai: Best Domestic Bank 2021

September 20, 2021
Share

Emirates NBD

Back to 2021 results
Shayne Nelson, Group CEO, Emirates NBD.jpg
Shayne Nelson, Emirates NBD

Pandemic or no, Emirates NBD and its chief executive, Shayne Nelson, had plenty to celebrate this year, making it Asiamoney’s best domestic bank for Dubai and best corporate and investment bank.

Total income rose 4%, year on year, in 2020, generating a net profit of $1.9 billion. The acquisition in 2019 of Turkey’s DenizBank is already paying dividends. Its contributions helped to offset some declines in net interest margin at a time of lower global interest rates.

The bank was also the top bookrunner for the Middle East region emerging market deals with 47 transactions – compared with 35 for First Abu Dhabi Bank, 13 for Dubai Islamic Bank, 11 for Gulf International Bank and eight for Saudi National Bank.

Debt capital markets business was brisk. Emirates NBD’s origination, structuring, syndication and sukuk teams handled a flurry of deals between April 2020 and March 2021. The bank led 55 public and private transactions, raising more than $44 billion for sovereign, financial institution and corporate clients. Its reach spanned 14 countries, including China, Pakistan and the UK.

Emirates

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Middle East's Best Bank Awards AsiamoneyMiddle EastDubai
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree