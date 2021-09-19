The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Middle East's Best Bank Awards

Egypt: Best Digital Bank 2021

September 20, 2021
Share

ABK-Egypt

Back to 2021 results
Khaled El Salawy, ABK-Egypt.jpg
Khaled El Salawy, ABK-Egypt

The sixth year of ABK-Egypt Bank’s existence is proving to be its most transformative, thanks to a digitalization push that is turning heads.

ABK-Egypt was created in November 2015 via a merger of Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) and Piraeus Bank Egypt. The Kuwaiti institution wanted to expand its regional presence and scale to better serve clients and stakeholders.

All involved are getting far more than that from ABK-Egypt, as chief executive Khaled El Salawy steers it toward a bigger regional presence.

ABK-Egypt offers the full range of financial products and services in Kuwait, UAE and Egypt, but has ambitious expansion plans. Headquartered in Smart Village, Giza, it has 44 branches and a presence in most of the Egyptian governorates, offering retail, corporate, and SME customers tech-savvy banking services and a wide range of diversified commercial and investment products.

Yet ABK-Egypt’s intensifying digitalization is what really impresses, earning it our digital bank award. Like most banks, ABK-Egypt bent over backwards to support customers who were financially impacted by Covid-19, in line with Central Bank of Egypt directives.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Middle East's Best Bank Awards AsiamoneyMiddle EastEgypt
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree