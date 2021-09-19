The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Kuwait: Best Digital Bank 2021

September 20, 2021
Kuwait International Bank

Raed Jawad Bukhamseen, Kuwait International Bank

Kuwait International Bank, under its CEO Raed Jawad Bukhamseen, makes a credible case about being an institution that welcomes disruption from the inside out – and is winner of Asiamoney’s best digital bank for Kuwait this year.

KIB has kept its tech transformation real, both by staying ahead of the curve and setting aggressive targets. Not only has it rolled out a totally new suite of platforms and solutions, but its internal processes are also getting the digital treatment, creating a more dynamic decision-making environment.

These new solutions are being offered via smartphone apps, websites and an advanced call centre, allowing customers to complete transactions and apply for financing.

Highly interactive functions – such as live chat on the website, new digital channels, new appointment booking systems and an ever-increasing assortment of digital transaction and service options – are up for grabs. Last year, KIB also introduced newly designed branches featuring cutting-edge and function-loaded tablets, interactive screens and laptops.

Along with a range of digital devices, bank staff roam the open-plan branches with iPads to answer client questions or offer tips on quicker transacting.

