Kuwait: Best Digital Bank 2021

Kuwait International Bank, under its CEO Raed Jawad Bukhamseen, makes a credible case about being an institution that welcomes disruption from the inside out – and is winner of Asiamoney’s best digital bank for Kuwait this year.

KIB has kept its tech transformation real, both by staying ahead of the curve and setting aggressive targets. Not only has it rolled out a totally new suite of platforms and solutions, but its internal processes are also getting the digital treatment, creating a more dynamic decision-making environment.

These new solutions are being offered via smartphone apps, websites and an advanced call centre, allowing customers to complete transactions and apply for financing.

Highly interactive functions – such as live chat on the website, new digital channels, new appointment booking systems and an ever-increasing assortment of digital transaction and service options – are up for grabs. Last year, KIB also introduced newly designed branches featuring cutting-edge and function-loaded tablets, interactive screens and laptops.

Along with a range of digital devices, bank staff roam the open-plan branches with iPads to answer client questions or offer tips on quicker transacting.