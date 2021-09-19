The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Middle East's Best Bank Awards

Kuwait: Best Islamic Bank 2021

September 20, 2021
Share

Ahli United Bank

Back to 2021 results
Jehad Al-Humaidhi, Ahli United Bank of Kuwait.jpg
Jehad Al-Humaidhi, Ahli United Bank

Ahli United Bank’s big breakthrough took place in 2010 when it became a Shariah-compliant bank. It hasn’t looked back since.

As Fitch Ratings put it in a report in April, AUB has proven central to the Kuwaiti government’s efforts to support national growth and stability. Along with loan deferrals across sectors, particularly for SMEs, AUB maintained banking services around the clock, while both increasing its digital offerings and making branches as safe as possible during the pandemic. During the worst of the Covid-19 lockdowns, AUB coordinated efforts closely with the Kuwaiti government and the central bank.

It took one for the national team in 2020, so to speak, recording an 18% year-on-year drop in total operating income: Market watchers attribute this to its support of the economy during the Covid-19 crisis.

Looking ahead, the bank is vying to be the go-to institution for the issuance of Tier 1 dollar-denominated sukuk. Earlier this year, it hired Citi, HSBC and Standard Chartered to help arrange issuance deals.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Middle East's Best Bank Awards AsiamoneyMiddle EastKuwait
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree