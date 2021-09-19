The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Middle East's Best Bank Awards

Oman: Best Digital Bank 2021

September 20, 2021
Share

Bank Dhofar

Back to 2021 results
Abdul Hakeem Al Ojaili, BankDhofar.jpg
Abdul Hakeem Omar Al Ojaili, Bank Dhofar

Oman’s macroeconomic troubles just can’t keep a solid institution like Bank Dhofar down.

In a report published in March 2021 explaining why Bank Dhofar’s investors can’t bet on an upgrade anytime soon, Fitch Ratings cited the close correlation between the Omani sovereign rating, which is BB-, and the bank’s credit profile. Yet, even as gyrating oil prices hit government coffers, Bank Dhofar is more than holding its own.

Net profit rose 2.16% to $23.4 million in the quarter ending March 31, 2021 from a year ago. Total bank assets topped $11.7 billion as of March 31, a 3.44% increase from the same quarter last year. Net loans, advances and financing to customers rose 3.76%. Gross non-performing loans fell marginally to 4.55% from 4.57% a year earlier.

This modest but steady growth is precisely what CEO Abdul Hakeem Omar Al Ojaili plans to continue delivering. The team at Bank Dhofar is adopting a cautious approach to see what the pandemic means for the economy and the local banking scene.

There

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Middle East's Best Bank Awards AsiamoneyMiddle EastOman
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree