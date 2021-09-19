The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Middle East's Best Bank Awards

Palestine: Best Domestic Bank 2021

September 20, 2021
Share

Bank of Palestine

Back to 2021 results
Mahmoud Shawa, Bank of Palestine.jpg
Mahmoud Shawa, Bank of Palestine

There were times in the last year when Mahmoud Shawa didn’t know if he was running a bank or a healthcare system. Welcome to Bank of Palestine’s dangerous, but legacy-defining year.

The bank operates in a locale that is in a constant state of geopolitical and societal upheaval, given the fraught relations with Israel. Electoral jockeying in West Jerusalem in early 2021 exacerbated those tensions while the pandemic made desperate living standards even worse.

Yet one of Palestine’s worst periods in modern memory has arguably given Bank of Palestine a way to shine, as staff scrambled to ease the state’s economic pain. It stepped up to augment the government’s financial rescue efforts and support small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as average labourers, giving the idea of corporate social responsibility entirely new meaning.

Along with cash handouts, generous loan restructurings and liaising with the World Health Organization, Bank of Palestine’s staff sponsored and produced a video series featuring local celebrities and media personalities to increase awareness of Covid-19 risks and suggest ways to mitigate those dangers.

There

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Middle East's Best Bank Awards AsiamoneyMiddle EastPalestine
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree