The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Middle East's Best Bank Awards

Qatar: Best Bank for SMEs 2020

September 21, 2020
Share

Qatar Islamic Bank

ME_BB_20.jpg
Middle East's Best Bank Awards
<< Back to 2020 results
September 20, 2020
© 2020

Small and medium-sized enterprises have long played a key role in Qatar Islamic Bank’s drive for innovation. The bank aligns itself closely with the country’s Vision 2030 plan, which is underpinned by a desire to diversify an economy long dependent on a handful of big corporates, and revenues earned from gas sales.

QIB’s popular Aamaly (‘My business’) programme is expressly designed to provide tailored products and services to small businesses in Qatar, offering entrepreneurs financial benefits, advice and guidance.

Aamaly features several benefits designed expressly to support SMEs, including dedicated relationship managers, special SME-centric banking centres, 24-hour banking, payroll services, cash and cheque collection, and overnight vaulting and time deposits.

Smaller firms can also lean on QIB to enjoy more of the basic pre-requisites of banking, from free debit and credit cards, to complementary cheque books and discounted fees on transfers.

During the awards period, Qatar Islamic Bank unveiled several new services aimed at SMEs including a point-of-sale offering called Merchant Acquiring Services, an automated monthly payroll-processing platform called Wages Protection System and a new co-branded corporate credit card designed in collaboration with the telecommunications firm Ooredoo.

QIB focuses heavily on promoting small and young firms emerging in the country’s still-nascent private sector. Its Al Dhameen programme works with SMEs to determine which financial services suit their specific needs.

A long-standing development initiative called Jahiz supports smaller enterprises involved in some of Qatar’s faster-growing industries, including chemicals, plastics and electronics. The bank supports smaller firms involved in the programme by financing up to 70% of the total value of a project, up to a maximum of QR15 million ($4.1 million).

Tags

Middle East's Best Bank Awards AwardsAsiamoneyMiddle EastQatar
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree