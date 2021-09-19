Qatar: Best Domestic Bank 2021

Qatar National Bank

With more than 27,000 employees and a footprint in 31 countries across continents, there are few questions about the scale and ambition of Qatar’s largest bank. That was further cemented over the last 18 months of global turmoil, when CEO Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa’s team proved nothing short of impressive.

After a decidedly rocky 2020, Qatar National Bank confounded sceptics with a 22.7% year-on-year rebound in net profit in the April-to-June quarter of 2021. That $939 million profit was driven by growth in loans and fee income. At the end of June, QNB's total assets stood at $293 billion, up 10% from a year earlier.

For a bank as diversified as QNB, no one particular business accounts for this recovery. Yet a keen focus on SMEs tells the story – and demonstrates why QNB walks away with the best bank in Qatar award this year.

QNB has the biggest market share in SMEs, a strength that owes much to its large stable of sophisticated relationship managers tailoring services and products to clients’ individual needs. The wide range of borrowing solutions that it offers include working capital, trade products and commercial loan facilities.

As