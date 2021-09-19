The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Middle East's Best Bank Awards

Qatar: Best Domestic Bank 2021

September 20, 2021
Share

Qatar National Bank

Back to 2021 results

With more than 27,000 employees and a footprint in 31 countries across continents, there are few questions about the scale and ambition of Qatar’s largest bank. That was further cemented over the last 18 months of global turmoil, when CEO Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa’s team proved nothing short of impressive.

After a decidedly rocky 2020, Qatar National Bank confounded sceptics with a 22.7% year-on-year rebound in net profit in the April-to-June quarter of 2021. That $939 million profit was driven by growth in loans and fee income. At the end of June, QNB's total assets stood at $293 billion, up 10% from a year earlier.

For a bank as diversified as QNB, no one particular business accounts for this recovery. Yet a keen focus on SMEs tells the story – and demonstrates why QNB walks away with the best bank in Qatar award this year.

QNB has the biggest market share in SMEs, a strength that owes much to its large stable of sophisticated relationship managers tailoring services and products to clients’ individual needs. The wide range of borrowing solutions that it offers include working capital, trade products and commercial loan facilities.

As

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Middle East's Best Bank Awards AsiamoneyMiddle EastQatar
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree