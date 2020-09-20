Regional: Best Private Bank 2020

QNB

Qatar National Bank, the country’s largest lender by assets, is the standout winner of this award. The bank is a digital leader, thanks to its long-term investment in technology and innovation, but its wealth management division, QNB Private, has become a trusted financial ally of wealthy families in Qatar and beyond.

Scale isn’t all, but it matters. QNB Private benefits from its strength at home, where it has more than 30% of the wealth management market. But its global presence allows it to truly shine, leveraging QNB’s global network – branches in 31 countries and markets and counting.

It does the important stuff well. Loyalty schemes are a big deal in the Middle East, and QNB Private makes sure its customers are connected to the best in class, whether that is Privilege Club Gold Tier at Qatar Airways or complementary nights at Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

QNB Private’s World Elite Luxury Concierge service means that pretty much any personalized service is just a phone call away – anywhere, any time, day or night. Its Always-at-Your-Service card contains a range of special offers, and offers discounted chauffeur rides and World Elite luxury shopping privileges, courtesy of MasterCard.

Wherever you are – London or Singapore, New York or Los Angeles – there is a good chance that QNB Private is there too. QNB (Suisse), a division of the bank, enables elite wealth customers to benefit from the financial, political and regulatory stability of Switzerland, and to invest in a range of diversified products.

In these difficult times, diversification is important. QNB Private offers its high-end wealth customers access to a raft of funds, from its MENA debt and MENA equity funds, to its Asia Pacific equity and global real estate equity funds. The Al Watani Fund enables investors to buy a mixed portfolio of Qatari blue-chip firms.