Regional: Best Private Bank 2021

Deutsche Bank

The list of European banks that developed deep Middle East businesses over the last 20 years is long and distinguished. Yet few can match the ambition and energy with which Deutsche Bank is approaching the next two decades.

The contours of this ramp up were being telegraphed just before the pandemic disrupted 2020. But the changes brought on by the Covid crisis offered a unique opportunity for Deutsche’s wealth management team to demonstrate its deep knowledge of the region, drawing on the expertise of a truly global operation.

With robust and industry-leading operations in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, Deutsche’s wealth managers offer clients the firepower of a sprawling multinational franchise with interconnectivity with its investment, corporate and research activities in every corner of the globe.

One of Deutsche’s more intriguing propositions to wealthy clients is as a bridge between the Middle East and south Asia.

To that end, Deutsche splits its 140 wealth managers for the Middle East into two teams: one is the Middle East and Africa (MEA) team that covers local and expatriate clients other than non-resident Indians and Pakistanis in the region; the second is the global south Asia team – the majority of whom are in the UAE – focusing on non-resident Indians and Pakistanis living in the Middle East.

