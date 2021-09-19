The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Middle East's Best Bank Awards

Regional: Best Private Bank 2021

September 20, 2021
Share

Deutsche Bank

Back to 2021 results
Loic Voide, Deutsche Bank.jpg
Loic Voide, Deutsche Bank

The list of European banks that developed deep Middle East businesses over the last 20 years is long and distinguished. Yet few can match the ambition and energy with which Deutsche Bank is approaching the next two decades.

The contours of this ramp up were being telegraphed just before the pandemic disrupted 2020. But the changes brought on by the Covid crisis offered a unique opportunity for Deutsche’s wealth management team to demonstrate its deep knowledge of the region, drawing on the expertise of a truly global operation.

With robust and industry-leading operations in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, Deutsche’s wealth managers offer clients the firepower of a sprawling multinational franchise with interconnectivity with its investment, corporate and research activities in every corner of the globe.

One of Deutsche’s more intriguing propositions to wealthy clients is as a bridge between the Middle East and south Asia.

To that end, Deutsche splits its 140 wealth managers for the Middle East into two teams: one is the Middle East and Africa (MEA) team that covers local and expatriate clients other than non-resident Indians and Pakistanis in the region; the second is the global south Asia team – the majority of whom are in the UAE – focusing on non-resident Indians and Pakistanis living in the Middle East.

Despite

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Middle East's Best Bank Awards AsiamoneyMiddle East
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree