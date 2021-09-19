The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Middle East's Best Bank Awards

Saudi Arabia: Best Bank for SMEs 2021

September 20, 2021
Share

Riyad Bank

Back to 2021 results

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit the Middle East, Riyad Bank was regarded by many as the go-to lender for SME owners. Earlier this year, though, the Saudi Arabian government essentially made that role official.

As part of the government’s Vision 2030 scheme, it established the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, or Monshaat, to support the SME sector by increasing productivity and competitiveness, and to increase its contribution to gross domestic product to 35% by 2030 from about 20% now.

In January, Riyad signed an exclusive cooperation agreement with the Monshaat programme to broaden its franchise financing efforts.

This was a clear nod to Riyad’s pioneering role in creating SME success stories, in particular its commitment to empowering young Saudis to turn aspirations into reality and diversifying the economy away from oil.

In the Covid era, the priority has been containing credit risks among existing clients. Under the leadership of chief executive Tareq Al Sadhan, Riyad Bank has prioritized monitoring liquidity positions of customers across sectors, while keeping its eye on the growth opportunities. At present, SMEs account for 13.4% of the bank’s lending portfolio, a figure set to increase further.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Middle East's Best Bank Awards AsiamoneyMiddle EastSaudi Arabia
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree