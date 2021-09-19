The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Middle East's Best Bank Awards

Saudi Arabia: Best Corporate and Investment Bank 2021

September 20, 2021
Share

Saudi National Bank

Back to 2021 results

Saudi National Bank is both a new player on the regional scene and a well-worn veteran. SNB is the result of a recent merger between National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group, or Saudi Arabia’s biggest financial institution and a genuine regional powerhouse.

National Commercial Bank dates back to 1954. Samba, meanwhile, is so enmeshed in the local finance scene that it played a top role in Saudi Aramco’s $26 billion initial public offering in 2019. Fusing these two institutions together creates a one-stop-shop for Saudi Arabian companies’ investment and corporate needs.

It also immediately accorded SNB a central role as a catalyst for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic transformation strategy. SNB’s own strategy is closely aligned with Riyadh’s development scheme. This gives SNB a rarefied and fortuitous position in the Kingdom to play a role in landmark deals and mega projects.

SNB had to tackle the pandemic in 2020, when GDP tumbled almost as fast as oil prices in the region. But corporate clients probably have few qualms with how SNB rose to the occasion, and helped companies across sectors deal with a spectacularly uncertain environment.

SNB

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Middle East's Best Bank Awards AsiamoneyMiddle EastSaudi Arabia
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree