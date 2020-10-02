Vietnam's best corporate and investment bank 2019: SSI Securities

SSI Securities

Vietnam’s young investment banking industry is still in diapers relative to its more developed, regional neighbours. But when it graduates to greater things, it is likely that SSI Securities will be up there.

Asiamoney seeks to encourage home-grown investment banks in our awards over bigger, more muscular foreign rivals. With that in mind, our local gong goes to SSI Securities, now in its 20th year since foundation and led by managing director Nguyen Ngoc Anh.

In a small field of local players, SSI is a clear leader in deals done, funds raised and profits earned through 2018 and 2019. For the year up to the end of May, SSI’s investment banking division closed deals worth $612 million in Vietnam’s equity and debt capital markets. That helped SSI to earn profits of $56 million for the review period, almost double its nearest rival, VCSC.

Notable deals included a $94 million equity placement for local privately owned bank TPBank, where it was sole adviser. SSI also advised Japan’s Taisho Pharmaceutical in its $150 million purchase, across two separate transactions, of another 25% of Vietnam’s DHG Pharmaceutical to move to control of the local entity.