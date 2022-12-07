The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Australia 2022

December 08, 2022
The 33rd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Macquarie
2 Ord Minnett
3 PAC Partners
   

Best international brokerages
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 Jefferies
3 UBS
   

Best brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 UBS
2 Jefferies
3 CLSA
   

Best brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 Jefferies
3 UBS
   

Best brokerages for corporate access
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 Macquarie
3 Morgan Stanley
   

Best brokerages for execution
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 Jefferies
3 Macquarie

Individuals

Best strategist
  Name Firm
  Jason Steed JP Morgan 
     

Best economist
  Name Firm
  Eric Fishwick CLSA 
     

Best quantitative/technical analyst
  Name Firm
  Laurence Balanco CLSA 
     

Best analyst for small/mid caps
  Name Firm
  John Campbell Jefferies 
     

Best analyst for banks
  Name Firm
  Brian Johnson Jefferies 
     

Best analyst for commercial & professional services
  Name Firm
  Michael Aspinall Jefferies 
     

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
  Name Firm
  Richard Barwick CLSA 
     

Best analyst for consumer staples
  Name Firm
  Richard Barwick CLSA 
     

Best analyst for energy
  Name Firm
  Evan Li HSBC 
     
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
  Name Firm
  Ed Henning CLSA 
     

Best analyst for healthcare
  Name Firm
  David Stanton Jefferies 
     

Best analyst for industrials
  Name Firm
  Daniel Kang CLSA 
     

Best analyst for materials
  Name Firm
  Daniel Kang CLSA 
     

Best analyst for media
  Name Firm
  John Campbell Jefferies 
     

Best analyst for real estate
  Name Firm
  Sholto Maconochie Jefferies 
     

Best analyst for software & internet services
  Name Firm
  Ed Henning CLSA 
     

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
  Name Firm
  John Campbell Jefferies 
     

Best analyst for telecommunication services
  Name Firm
  Elijah Mayr CLSA 
     

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
  Name Firm
  Anthony Moulder Jefferies 
     

Best analyst for utilities
  Name Firm
  Evan Li HSBC 
     

Best salesperson
  Name Firm
  Michael Vincent Jefferies 
     

Best sales trader
  Name Firm
  Patrick Plummer CLSA 

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

