Australia 2022
The 33rd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.
Brokers
|
Best domestic brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Macquarie
|2
|Ord Minnett
|3
|PAC Partners
|
Best international brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|Jefferies
|3
|UBS
|
Best brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|UBS
|2
|Jefferies
|3
|CLSA
|
Best brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|Jefferies
|3
|UBS
|
Best brokerages for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|Macquarie
|3
|Morgan Stanley
|
Best brokerages for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|Jefferies
|3
|Macquarie
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Name
|Firm
|Jason Steed
|JP Morgan
|
Best economist
|Name
|Firm
|Eric Fishwick
|CLSA
|
Best quantitative/technical analyst
|Name
|Firm
|Laurence Balanco
|CLSA
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Name
|Firm
|John Campbell
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for banks
|Name
|Firm
|Brian Johnson
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for commercial & professional services
|Name
|Firm
|Michael Aspinall
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Name
|Firm
|Richard Barwick
|CLSA
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Name
|Firm
|Richard Barwick
|CLSA
|
Best analyst for energy
|Name
|Firm
|Evan Li
|HSBC
|Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Name
|Firm
|Ed Henning
|CLSA
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Name
|Firm
|David Stanton
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Name
|Firm
|Daniel Kang
|CLSA
|
Best analyst for materials
|Name
|Firm
|Daniel Kang
|CLSA
|
Best analyst for media
|Name
|Firm
|John Campbell
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Name
|Firm
|Sholto Maconochie
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Name
|Firm
|Ed Henning
|CLSA
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Name
|Firm
|John Campbell
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Name
|Firm
|Elijah Mayr
|CLSA
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Name
|Firm
|Anthony Moulder
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Name
|Firm
|Evan Li
|HSBC
|
Best salesperson
|Name
|Firm
|Michael Vincent
|Jefferies
|
Best sales trader
|Name
|Firm
|Patrick Plummer
|CLSA
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).