Australia 2022

The 33rd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 Macquarie 2 Ord Minnett 3 PAC Partners Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Jefferies 3 UBS Best brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 UBS 2 Jefferies 3 CLSA Best brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Jefferies 3 UBS Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Macquarie 3 Morgan Stanley Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Jefferies 3 Macquarie

Individuals

Best strategist Name Firm Jason Steed JP Morgan Best economist Name Firm Eric Fishwick CLSA Best quantitative/technical analyst Name Firm Laurence Balanco CLSA Best analyst for small/mid caps Name Firm John Campbell Jefferies Best analyst for banks Name Firm Brian Johnson Jefferies Best analyst for commercial & professional services Name Firm Michael Aspinall Jefferies Best analyst for consumer discretionary Name Firm Richard Barwick CLSA Best analyst for consumer staples Name Firm Richard Barwick CLSA Best analyst for energy Name Firm Evan Li HSBC Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Name Firm Ed Henning CLSA Best analyst for healthcare Name Firm David Stanton Jefferies Best analyst for industrials Name Firm Daniel Kang CLSA Best analyst for materials Name Firm Daniel Kang CLSA Best analyst for media Name Firm John Campbell Jefferies Best analyst for real estate Name Firm Sholto Maconochie Jefferies Best analyst for software & internet services Name Firm Ed Henning CLSA Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Name Firm John Campbell Jefferies Best analyst for telecommunication services Name Firm Elijah Mayr CLSA Best analyst for transportation & logistics Name Firm Anthony Moulder Jefferies Best analyst for utilities Name Firm Evan Li HSBC Best salesperson Name Firm Michael Vincent Jefferies Best sales trader Name Firm Patrick Plummer CLSA

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).