Best analysts/commentators 2020

The Asiamoney Retail Brokers Poll identifies and gives recognition to Asia's best retail brokers and analysts as voted by retail investors. Surveyed separately from the institutional-focused Brokers Poll, the retail section of the Brokers Poll received a total of 4,654 valid responses.

Expanded rankings and qualitative results for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Best analyst/commentator 2020

Hong Kong Rank Name Firm 1 Victor Bo Huang Guotai Junan International Indonesia Rank Name Firm 1 Hadiyansyah Mandiri Sekuritas Malaysia Rank Name Firm 1 Kong Seh Siang CGS-CIMB Pakistan Rank Name Firm 1 Yousuf Saeed Darson Securities The Philippines Rank Name Firm 1 Matthew Sy Tan Wealth Securities Singapore Rank Name Firm 1 Jake Chow Tien Wai CGS-CIMB Taiwan Rank Name Firm 1 Katie Tu Yuanta Vietnam Rank Name Firm 1 Hoang Viet Phuong SSI Securities

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).