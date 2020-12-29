The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Brokers Poll

Best analysts/commentators 2020

December 29, 2021
View full 2020 results

The Asiamoney Retail Brokers Poll identifies and gives recognition to Asia's best retail brokers and analysts as voted by retail investors. Surveyed separately from the institutional-focused Brokers Poll, the retail section of the Brokers Poll received a total of 4,654 valid responses.

Expanded rankings and qualitative results for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Best analyst/commentator 2020

Hong Kong
Rank Name Firm
1 Victor Bo Huang Guotai Junan International
     

Indonesia
Rank Name Firm
1 Hadiyansyah Mandiri Sekuritas
     

Malaysia
Rank Name Firm
1 Kong Seh Siang CGS-CIMB
     

Pakistan
Rank Name Firm
1 Yousuf Saeed Darson Securities
     

The Philippines
Rank Name Firm
1 Matthew Sy Tan Wealth Securities
 

Singapore
Rank Name Firm
1 Jake Chow Tien Wai CGS-CIMB
     

Taiwan
Rank Name Firm
1 Katie Tu Yuanta
     

Vietnam
Rank Name Firm
1 Hoang Viet Phuong SSI Securities

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

