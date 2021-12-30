Best analysts/commentators 2021

The Asiamoney Retail Brokers Poll identifies and gives recognition to Asia's best retail brokers and analysts as voted by retail investors. Surveyed separately from the institutional-focused Brokers Poll, the retail section of the Brokers Poll received a total of 3,668 valid responses.

Best analyst/commentator (as voted by retail investors) 2021

India Rank Name Firm 1 Abhishek Jain Arihant Capital Markets Malaysia Rank Name Firm 1 Seh Siang Kong CGS-CIMB Pakistan Rank Name Firm 1 Usman Zahid AKD Securities The Philippines Rank Name Firm 1 Andoy Beltran First Metro Securities Singapore Rank Name Firm 1 Jake Chow Tien Wai CGS-CIMB Taiwan Rank Name Firm 1 Katie Tu Yuanta Vietnam Rank Name Firm 1 Hoang Viet Phuong SSI Securities Corporation (SSI)

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).