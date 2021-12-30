Best analysts/commentators 2021
The Asiamoney Retail Brokers Poll identifies and gives recognition to Asia's best retail brokers and analysts as voted by retail investors. Surveyed separately from the institutional-focused Brokers Poll, the retail section of the Brokers Poll received a total of 3,668 valid responses.
Expanded rankings and qualitative results for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.
Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.
Best analyst/commentator (as voted by retail investors) 2021
|
India
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Abhishek Jain
|Arihant Capital Markets
|
Malaysia
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Seh Siang Kong
|CGS-CIMB
|
Pakistan
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Usman Zahid
|AKD Securities
|
The Philippines
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Andoy Beltran
|First Metro Securities
|
Singapore
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jake Chow Tien Wai
|CGS-CIMB
|
Taiwan
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Katie Tu
|Yuanta
|
Vietnam
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Hoang Viet Phuong
|SSI Securities Corporation (SSI)
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).