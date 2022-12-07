Best analysts/commentators 2022

The Asiamoney Retail Brokers Poll identifies and gives recognition to Asia's best retail brokers and analysts as voted by retail investors. Surveyed separately from the institutional-focused Brokers Poll, the retail section of the Brokers Poll received a total of 3,668 valid responses.

Expanded rankings and qualitative results for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Best analyst/commentator (as voted by retail investors) 2022

Bangladesh Name Firm Md. Zarif Ibne Arif City Brokerage India Name Firm Abhishek Jain Arihant Capital Markets Indonesia Name Firm Hadiyansyah Mandiri Sekuritas Malaysia Name Firm Al Emri Izzat Shah bin Albakri RHB Group Pakistan Name Firm Yousuf Saeed Darson Securities The Philippines Name Firm Matthew Sy Tan Wealth Securities Taiwan Name Firm Bor Yi Chien Cathay Securities Vietnam Name Firm Tran Thang Long BIDV Securities

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).