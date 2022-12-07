Best analysts/commentators 2022
The Asiamoney Retail Brokers Poll identifies and gives recognition to Asia's best retail brokers and analysts as voted by retail investors. Surveyed separately from the institutional-focused Brokers Poll, the retail section of the Brokers Poll received a total of 3,668 valid responses.
Expanded rankings and qualitative results for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.
Best analyst/commentator (as voted by retail investors) 2022
|
Bangladesh
|Name
|Firm
|Md. Zarif Ibne Arif
|City Brokerage
|
India
|Name
|Firm
|Abhishek Jain
|Arihant Capital Markets
|
Indonesia
|Name
|Firm
|Hadiyansyah
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Malaysia
|Name
|Firm
|Al Emri Izzat Shah bin Albakri
|RHB Group
|
Pakistan
|Name
|Firm
|Yousuf Saeed
|Darson Securities
|
The Philippines
|Name
|Firm
|Matthew Sy Tan
|Wealth Securities
|
Taiwan
|Name
|Firm
|Bor Yi Chien
|Cathay Securities
|
Vietnam
|Name
|Firm
|Tran Thang Long
|BIDV Securities
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).