The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
PollsBrokers Poll

Best analysts/commentators 2022

December 08, 2022
Share
View full 2022 results

The Asiamoney Retail Brokers Poll identifies and gives recognition to Asia's best retail brokers and analysts as voted by retail investors. Surveyed separately from the institutional-focused Brokers Poll, the retail section of the Brokers Poll received a total of 3,668 valid responses.

Expanded rankings and qualitative results for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Best analyst/commentator (as voted by retail investors) 2022

Bangladesh
  Name Firm
  Md. Zarif Ibne Arif City Brokerage
     

India
  Name Firm
  Abhishek Jain Arihant Capital Markets
     

Indonesia
  Name Firm
  Hadiyansyah Mandiri Sekuritas
     

Malaysia
  Name Firm
  Al Emri Izzat Shah bin Albakri RHB Group
     

Pakistan
  Name Firm
  Yousuf Saeed Darson Securities
     

The Philippines
  Name Firm
  Matthew Sy Tan Wealth Securities
     

Taiwan
  Name Firm
  Bor Yi Chien Cathay Securities
     

Vietnam
  Name Firm
  Tran Thang Long BIDV Securities

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoneyAsia Pacific