The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Brokers Poll

Best overall brokerages 2018

October 30, 2020
Share
Brokers Poll 2018
Brokers Poll
View full 2018 results
October 28, 2020
© 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Best overall brokerages 2018

Overall combined regional research & sales

(Asia ex Australia, China A&B, Japan)
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA-CITICS 26.27%
2 HSBC 19.30%
3 UBS 6.78%
     

Overall regional research

(Asia ex Australia & Japan)
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA-CITICS 27.31%
2 HSBC 22.81%
3 UBS 7.44%
     

Overall regional sales

(Asia ex Australia & Japan)
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA-CITICS 25.25%
2 HSBC 15.91%
3 Citi 6.48%
     

Overall combined research & sales

Australia
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 35.97%
2 UBS 14.84%
3 Macquarie 12.02%
     

Overall combined research & sales

China (A & B Shares)
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 29.74%
2 CITICS-CLSA 23.81%
3 CCBI 4.31%
     

Overall combined research & sales

Japan
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 21.80%
2 Nomura 12.16%
3 Daiwa Capital Market 11.76%
     

Overall regional research

as voted by most active traders 

(Asia ex Australia & Japan)
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA-CITICS 40.98%
2 HSBC  12.50%
3 JP Morgan  10.60%
     

Overall regional sales

as voted by most active traders 

(Asia ex Australia & Japan)
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA-CITICS 28.89%
2 HSBC 10.58%
3 Citi 7.68%

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysAsia PacificAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree