The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Best regional analysts 2019

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Christopher Wood* CLSA 9.98% 2 Steven Sun HSBC 8.79% 3 Herald van der Linde HSBC 8.18% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Hongbin Qu HSBC 12.57% 2 Eric Fishwick CLSA 6.75% 3 Frederic Neumann HSBC 5.69% Best quantitative / technical analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Laurence Balanco CLSA 17.89% 2 Katie Tu Yuanta 8.64% 3 Desh Peramunetilleke* CLSA 6.94% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Ji Shi Haitong International 9.02% 2 Paul Choi HSBC 8.65% 3 Tracy Li HSBC 7.38% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Gary Lam HSBC 10.35% 2 Jaewoong Won HSBC 9.43% 3 Patricia Cheng* CLSA 9.37% Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm % 1 Charlene Liu HSBC 28.83% 2 Brian Lee CLSA 10.23% 3 DS Kim JPMorgan 9.21% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Peter Chu Yuanta 6.32% 2 Karen Choi HSBC 6.26% 3 Dylan Chu CLSA 5.35% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Terrance Liu CLSA 11.26% 2 Peggy Shih Yuanta 8.00% 3 Nicolas Wang Haitong International 6.78% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Walden Shing Haitong International 9.00% 2 Helen Fang HSBC 8.19% 3 Alexious Lee* CLSA 5.94% Best analyst for diversified financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Patricia Cheng* CLSA 13.86% 2 Jaewoong Won HSBC 9.15% 3 York Pun HSBC 8.37% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Thomas Hilboldt HSBC 11.43% 2 Jeff Yuan HSBC 10.31% 3 Dennis Yoo HSBC 9.33% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Zhijie Zhao HSBC 14.27% 2 David Li CLSA 12.35% 3 Esther Wen HSBC 9.51% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Patricia Cheng* CLSA 15.92% 2 Jaewoong Won HSBC 9.20% 3 Kailesh Mistry HSBC 7.82% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Jeff Yuan HSBC 15.08% 2 Andrew Driscoll CLSA 6.92% 3 Ken Shin CLSA 6.90% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Michelle Kwok HSBC 11.47% 2 Albert Tam HSBC 9.87% 3 Pratik Ray HSBC 9.16% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Sebastian Hou CLSA 10.03% 2 Frank He HSBC 9.61% 3 Steve Huang Yuanta 7.99% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Binnie Wong HSBC 20.18% 2 Elinor Leung CLSA 7.47% 3 Vincent Chen Yuanta 5.14% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Frank He HSBC 10.08% 2 Jones Ku Haitong International 8.10% 3 Helen Fang HSBC 6.24% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Neale Anderson HSBC 15.83% 2 Piyush Choudhary HSBC 12.93% 3 Chandra Pasaribu Yuanta 9.70% Best analyst for transportation Rank Name Firm % 1 Parash Jain HSBC 18.90% 2 Eric Lin UBS 13.11% 3 Robin Xu UBS 6.25% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Evan Li HSBC 27.12% 2 Dennis Ip Daiwa Capital Market 8.29% 3 Chandra Pasaribu Yuanta 6.89% Best regional salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Tommy Tang CLSA 5.36% 2 Cherie Yip Haitong International 3.36% 3 Hazelene Lam HSBC 2.81% Best regional sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Jason Wang Yuanta 8.94% 2 Jenny Lo Yuanta 8.23% 3 Elsie Fan HSBC 4.24%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).