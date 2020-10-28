Best regional analysts 2019
The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Christopher Wood*
|CLSA
|9.98%
|2
|Steven Sun
|HSBC
|8.79%
|3
|Herald van der Linde
|HSBC
|8.18%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hongbin Qu
|HSBC
|12.57%
|2
|Eric Fishwick
|CLSA
|6.75%
|3
|Frederic Neumann
|HSBC
|5.69%
|
Best quantitative / technical analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Laurence Balanco
|CLSA
|17.89%
|2
|Katie Tu
|Yuanta
|8.64%
|3
|Desh Peramunetilleke*
|CLSA
|6.94%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ji Shi
|Haitong International
|9.02%
|2
|Paul Choi
|HSBC
|8.65%
|3
|Tracy Li
|HSBC
|7.38%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Gary Lam
|HSBC
|10.35%
|2
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
|9.43%
|3
|Patricia Cheng*
|CLSA
|9.37%
|
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Charlene Liu
|HSBC
|28.83%
|2
|Brian Lee
|CLSA
|10.23%
|3
|DS Kim
|JPMorgan
|9.21%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Peter Chu
|Yuanta
|6.32%
|2
|Karen Choi
|HSBC
|6.26%
|3
|Dylan Chu
|CLSA
|5.35%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Terrance Liu
|CLSA
|11.26%
|2
|Peggy Shih
|Yuanta
|8.00%
|3
|Nicolas Wang
|Haitong International
|6.78%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Walden Shing
|Haitong International
|9.00%
|2
|Helen Fang
|HSBC
|8.19%
|3
|Alexious Lee*
|CLSA
|5.94%
|
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Patricia Cheng*
|CLSA
|13.86%
|2
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
|9.15%
|3
|York Pun
|HSBC
|8.37%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Thomas Hilboldt
|HSBC
|11.43%
|2
|Jeff Yuan
|HSBC
|10.31%
|3
|Dennis Yoo
|HSBC
|9.33%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Zhijie Zhao
|HSBC
|14.27%
|2
|David Li
|CLSA
|12.35%
|3
|Esther Wen
|HSBC
|9.51%
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Patricia Cheng*
|CLSA
|15.92%
|2
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
|9.20%
|3
|Kailesh Mistry
|HSBC
|7.82%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jeff Yuan
|HSBC
|15.08%
|2
|Andrew Driscoll
|CLSA
|6.92%
|3
|Ken Shin
|CLSA
|6.90%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Michelle Kwok
|HSBC
|11.47%
|2
|Albert Tam
|HSBC
|9.87%
|3
|Pratik Ray
|HSBC
|9.16%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sebastian Hou
|CLSA
|10.03%
|2
|Frank He
|HSBC
|9.61%
|3
|Steve Huang
|Yuanta
|7.99%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Binnie Wong
|HSBC
|20.18%
|2
|Elinor Leung
|CLSA
|7.47%
|3
|Vincent Chen
|Yuanta
|5.14%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Frank He
|HSBC
|10.08%
|2
|Jones Ku
|Haitong International
|8.10%
|3
|Helen Fang
|HSBC
|6.24%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Neale Anderson
|HSBC
|15.83%
|2
|Piyush Choudhary
|HSBC
|12.93%
|3
|Chandra Pasaribu
|Yuanta
|9.70%
|
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Parash Jain
|HSBC
|18.90%
|2
|Eric Lin
|UBS
|13.11%
|3
|Robin Xu
|UBS
|6.25%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Evan Li
|HSBC
|27.12%
|2
|Dennis Ip
|Daiwa Capital Market
|8.29%
|3
|Chandra Pasaribu
|Yuanta
|6.89%
|
Best regional salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Tommy Tang
|CLSA
|5.36%
|2
|Cherie Yip
|Haitong International
|3.36%
|3
|Hazelene Lam
|HSBC
|2.81%
|
Best regional sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jason Wang
|Yuanta
|8.94%
|2
|Jenny Lo
|Yuanta
|8.23%
|3
|Elsie Fan
|HSBC
|4.24%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).