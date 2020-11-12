The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best regional and overall brokerages 2019

November 12, 2020
October 28, 2020
The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Best regional and overall brokerages 2019

Overall combined regional research & sales

(Asia ex Australia & Japan)
2019 2018 Firm %
1 2 HSBC 25.79%
2 1 CLSA-CITICS 16.39%
3 - Yuanta 7.92%
       

Overall regional research

(Asia ex Australia & Japan)
2019 2018 Firm %
1 2 HSBC 29.82%
2 1 CLSA-CITICS 16.23%
3 - Yuanta 8.60%
       

Overall regional sales

(Asia ex Australia & Japan)
2019 2018 Firm %
1 2 HSBC 21.63%
2 1 CLSA-CITICS 16.55%
3 - Yuanta 7.23%
       

Overall combined research & sales

Australia
2019 2018 Firm %
1 3 Macquarie 21.30%
2 1 CLSA 20.03%
3 2 UBS 17.19%
       

Overall combined research & sales

China (A & B Shares)
2019 2018 Firm %
1 1 CICC 30.56%
2 2 CITICS-CLSA 17.06%
3 - Haitong International 5.54%
       

Overall combined research & sales

Japan
2019 2018 Firm %
1 2 Nomura 15.71%
2 1 CLSA 13.22%
3 3 Daiwa Capital Market 13.02%

