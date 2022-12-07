The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
PollsBrokers Poll

Best regional brokerages 2022

December 08, 2022
Share
View full 2022 results

The 33rd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Best regional brokerages 2022 (Asia ex Australia & Japan)

Best regional brokerages
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 CLSA-CITICS
3 Jefferies
   
 

Best regional brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 CLSA-CITICS
3 Jefferies
   
 

Best regional brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 CLSA-CITICS
3 Jefferies
   
 

Best regional brokerages for sales trading
Rank Firm
1 Haitong International
2 HSBC
3 CGS-CIMB
   
 

Best brokerage transformation
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 Jefferies
3 UBS

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysAsia PacificAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney