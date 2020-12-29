Best regional sales and research analysts 2020
The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Christopher Wood
|Jefferies
|7.99%
|2
|Steven Sun
|HSBC
|7.42%
|3
|Pierre Lau
|Citi
|5.46%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hongbin Qu
|HSBC
|20.21%
|2
|Shanshan Song
|HSBC
|7.94%
|3
|Eric Fishwick
|CLSA
|7.68%
|
Best quantitative / technical analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Laurence Balanco
|CLSA
|23.21%
|2
|Katie Tu
|Yuanta
|13.16%
|3
|Amber Zhou
|Haitong International
|6.79%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ji Shi
|Haitong International
|15.89%
|2
|Paul Choi
|HSBC
|10.71%
|3
|Yuqian Ding
|HSBC
|9.53%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hans Fan
|CLSA
|11.41%
|2
|Gary Lam
|HSBC
|10.00%
|3
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
|9.62%
|
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Charlene Liu
|HSBC
|25.03%
|2
|Karen Tang
|Haitong International
|8.42%
|3
|DS Kim
|JPMorgan
|7.10%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Karen Choi
|HSBC
|12.59%
|2
|Anne Ling
|Jefferies
|5.94%
|3
|Jung Ae Chun
|HSBC
|4.81%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Karen Choi
|HSBC
|12.34%
|2
|Terrance Liu
|CLSA
|9.37%
|3
|Nicolas Wang
|Haitong International
|6.99%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Steve Huang
|Yuanta
|8.00%
|2
|Walden Shing
|Haitong International
|7.83%
|3
|Emily Li
|HSBC
|7.18%
|
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
|9.44%
|2
|Angel Sun
|HSBC
|9.25%
|3
|Livy Lyu
|HSBC
|7.55%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Thomas Hilboldt
|HSBC
|10.90%
|2
|Yong Deng
|Haitong International
|7.87%
|3
|Eric Shen
|HSBC
|6.61%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|David Li*
|CLSA
|12.21%
|2
|Rachel Yang
|HSBC
|9.90%
|3
|Charlene Liu
|HSBC
|9.36%
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
|12.64%
|2
|Peggy Shih
|Yuanta
|8.23%
|3
|Lloyd Xu
|CLSA
|6.37%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Wei Liu
|Haitong International
|21.03%
|2
|Yi Shi
|Haitong International
|10.72%
|3
|Howard Lau
|HSBC
|6.70%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Michelle Kwok
|HSBC
|11.78%
|2
|Albert Tam
|HSBC
|10.26%
|3
|Alvin Wong
|CLSA
|9.08%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sebastian Hou
|CLSA
|17.90%
|2
|Ricky Seo
|HSBC
|10.11%
|3
|Steve Huang
|Yuanta
|7.16%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Binnie Wong
|HSBC
|8.73%
|2
|Elinor Leung
|CLSA
|8.52%
|3
|Billy Leung
|Haitong International
|8.19%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jones Ku
|Haitong International
|13.30%
|2
|Sebastian Hou
|CLSA
|7.17%
|3
|Ricky Seo
|HSBC
|6.21%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chandra Pasaribu
|Yuanta
|9.11%
|2
|Piyush Choudhary
|HSBC
|8.65%
|3
|Elinor Leung
|CLSA
|7.33%
|
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Parash Jain
|HSBC
|14.64%
|2
|Nan Yu
|Haitong International
|7.50%
|3
|David Wu
|HSBC
|6.34%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Pierre Lau
|Citi
|21.44%
|2
|Evan Li
|HSBC
|12.61%
|3
|Dennis Ip
|Daiwa Capital Market
|12.08%
|
Best regional salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Tommy Tang
|CLSA
|8.02%
|2
|Hazel Lam
|HSBC
|3.65%
|3
|Dongjin Lee
|HSBC
|2.76%
|
Best regional sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jenny Lo
|Yuanta
|8.42%
|2
|Jason Wang
|Yuanta
|7.69%
|3
|Sarah Shi
|Haitong International
|6.57%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).