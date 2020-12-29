The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Best regional sales and research analysts 2020

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Christopher Wood Jefferies 7.99% 2 Steven Sun HSBC 7.42% 3 Pierre Lau Citi 5.46% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Hongbin Qu HSBC 20.21% 2 Shanshan Song HSBC 7.94% 3 Eric Fishwick CLSA 7.68% Best quantitative / technical analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Laurence Balanco CLSA 23.21% 2 Katie Tu Yuanta 13.16% 3 Amber Zhou Haitong International 6.79% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Ji Shi Haitong International 15.89% 2 Paul Choi HSBC 10.71% 3 Yuqian Ding HSBC 9.53% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Hans Fan CLSA 11.41% 2 Gary Lam HSBC 10.00% 3 Jaewoong Won HSBC 9.62% Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm % 1 Charlene Liu HSBC 25.03% 2 Karen Tang Haitong International 8.42% 3 DS Kim JPMorgan 7.10% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Karen Choi HSBC 12.59% 2 Anne Ling Jefferies 5.94% 3 Jung Ae Chun HSBC 4.81% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Karen Choi HSBC 12.34% 2 Terrance Liu CLSA 9.37% 3 Nicolas Wang Haitong International 6.99% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Steve Huang Yuanta 8.00% 2 Walden Shing Haitong International 7.83% 3 Emily Li HSBC 7.18% Best analyst for diversified financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Jaewoong Won HSBC 9.44% 2 Angel Sun HSBC 9.25% 3 Livy Lyu HSBC 7.55% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Thomas Hilboldt HSBC 10.90% 2 Yong Deng Haitong International 7.87% 3 Eric Shen HSBC 6.61% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 David Li* CLSA 12.21% 2 Rachel Yang HSBC 9.90% 3 Charlene Liu HSBC 9.36% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Jaewoong Won HSBC 12.64% 2 Peggy Shih Yuanta 8.23% 3 Lloyd Xu CLSA 6.37% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Wei Liu Haitong International 21.03% 2 Yi Shi Haitong International 10.72% 3 Howard Lau HSBC 6.70% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Michelle Kwok HSBC 11.78% 2 Albert Tam HSBC 10.26% 3 Alvin Wong CLSA 9.08% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Sebastian Hou CLSA 17.90% 2 Ricky Seo HSBC 10.11% 3 Steve Huang Yuanta 7.16% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Binnie Wong HSBC 8.73% 2 Elinor Leung CLSA 8.52% 3 Billy Leung Haitong International 8.19% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Jones Ku Haitong International 13.30% 2 Sebastian Hou CLSA 7.17% 3 Ricky Seo HSBC 6.21% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Chandra Pasaribu Yuanta 9.11% 2 Piyush Choudhary HSBC 8.65% 3 Elinor Leung CLSA 7.33% Best analyst for transportation Rank Name Firm % 1 Parash Jain HSBC 14.64% 2 Nan Yu Haitong International 7.50% 3 David Wu HSBC 6.34% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Pierre Lau Citi 21.44% 2 Evan Li HSBC 12.61% 3 Dennis Ip Daiwa Capital Market 12.08% Best regional salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Tommy Tang CLSA 8.02% 2 Hazel Lam HSBC 3.65% 3 Dongjin Lee HSBC 2.76% Best regional sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Jenny Lo Yuanta 8.42% 2 Jason Wang Yuanta 7.69% 3 Sarah Shi Haitong International 6.57%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).