Best regional sales and research analysts 2020

December 29, 2021
View full 2020 results

The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Christopher Wood Jefferies  7.99%
2 Steven Sun HSBC  7.42%
3 Pierre Lau Citi  5.46%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hongbin Qu HSBC  20.21%
2 Shanshan Song HSBC  7.94%
3 Eric Fishwick CLSA  7.68%
       

Best quantitative / technical analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Laurence Balanco CLSA  23.21%
2 Katie Tu Yuanta  13.16%
3 Amber Zhou Haitong International  6.79%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ji Shi Haitong International  15.89%
2 Paul Choi HSBC  10.71%
3 Yuqian Ding HSBC  9.53%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hans Fan CLSA  11.41%
2 Gary Lam HSBC  10.00%
3 Jaewoong Won HSBC  9.62%
       

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Charlene Liu HSBC  25.03%
2 Karen Tang Haitong International  8.42%
3 DS Kim JPMorgan  7.10%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Karen Choi HSBC  12.59%
2 Anne Ling Jefferies  5.94%
3 Jung Ae Chun HSBC  4.81%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Karen Choi HSBC  12.34%
2 Terrance Liu CLSA  9.37%
3 Nicolas Wang Haitong International  6.99%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Steve Huang Yuanta  8.00%
2 Walden Shing Haitong International  7.83%
3 Emily Li HSBC  7.18%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jaewoong Won HSBC  9.44%
2 Angel Sun HSBC  9.25%
3 Livy Lyu HSBC  7.55%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Thomas Hilboldt HSBC  10.90%
2 Yong Deng   Haitong International  7.87%
3 Eric Shen HSBC  6.61%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 David Li* CLSA  12.21%
2 Rachel Yang HSBC  9.90%
3 Charlene Liu HSBC  9.36%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jaewoong Won HSBC  12.64%
2 Peggy Shih Yuanta  8.23%
3 Lloyd Xu CLSA  6.37%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Wei Liu Haitong International  21.03%
2 Yi Shi Haitong International  10.72%
3 Howard Lau HSBC  6.70%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Michelle Kwok HSBC  11.78%
2 Albert Tam HSBC  10.26%
3 Alvin Wong CLSA  9.08%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sebastian Hou CLSA  17.90%
2 Ricky Seo HSBC  10.11%
3 Steve Huang Yuanta  7.16%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Binnie Wong HSBC  8.73%
2 Elinor Leung CLSA  8.52%
3 Billy Leung Haitong International  8.19%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jones Ku Haitong International  13.30%
2 Sebastian Hou CLSA  7.17%
3 Ricky Seo HSBC  6.21%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chandra Pasaribu Yuanta  9.11%
2 Piyush Choudhary HSBC  8.65%
3 Elinor Leung CLSA  7.33%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Parash Jain HSBC  14.64%
2 Nan Yu Haitong International  7.50%
3 David Wu HSBC  6.34%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Pierre Lau Citi  21.44%
2 Evan Li HSBC  12.61%
3 Dennis Ip Daiwa Capital Market  12.08%
       

Best regional salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Tommy Tang CLSA  8.02%
2 Hazel Lam HSBC  3.65%
3 Dongjin Lee HSBC  2.76%
       

Best regional sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jenny Lo Yuanta  8.42%
2 Jason Wang Yuanta  7.69%
3 Sarah Shi Haitong International  6.57%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

