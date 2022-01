The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Best regional sales and research analysts 2021

Best regional strategists Rank Name Firm 1 Christopher Wood Jefferies 2 Pierre Lau Citi 3 Sean Darby Jefferies Best regional economists Rank Name Firm 1 Hongbin Qu HSBC 2 Chen Hui Yen Yuanta 3 Adrienne Lui Citi Best regional quantitative / technical analysts Rank Name Firm 1 Laurence Balanco CLSA 2 Katie Tu Yuanta 3 Desh Peramunetilleke Jefferies Best regional analysts for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm 1 Ji Shi Haitong International 2 Paul Choi HSBC 3 Yuqian Ding HSBC Best regional analysts for banks Rank Name Firm 1 Jaewoong Won HSBC 2 Chyjun Chen Jefferies 3 Angel Sun HSBC Best regional analysts for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm 1 Charlene Liu HSBC 2 George Choi Citi 3 Jessie Lu HSBC Best regional analysts for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm 1 Karen Choi HSBC 2 Anne Ling Jefferies 3 Jung Ae Chun HSBC Best regional analysts for consumer staples Rank Name Firm 1 Karen Choi HSBC 2 Anne Ling Jefferies 3 Jung Ae Chun HSBC Best regional analysts for industrials Rank Name Firm 1 Helen Fang HSBC 2 Johnson Wan Jefferies 3 Evan Li HSBC Best regional analysts for diversified financials Rank Name Firm 1 Jaewoong Won HSBC 2 Angel Sun HSBC 3 Junhyun Kim HSBC Best regional analysts for energy Rank Name Firm 1 Evan Li HSBC 2 Oscar Yee Citi 3 Daniel Yang HSBC Best regional analysts for healthcare Rank Name Firm 1 Charlene Liu HSBC 2 Linda Shu Haitong International 3 Jialin Zhang ICBC International Best regional analysts for insurance Rank Name Firm 1 Jaewoong Won HSBC 2 Gary Lam HSBC 3 Junhyun Kim HSBC Best regional analysts for materials Rank Name Firm 1 Wei Liu Haitong International 2 Johnson Wan Jefferies 3 Eric Shen HSBC Best regional analysts for real estate Rank Name Firm 1 Cusson Leung JPMorgan 2 Michelle Kwok HSBC 3 Albert Tam HSBC Best regional analysts for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Jones Ku Haitong International 2 Frank He HSBC 3 Ricky Seo HSBC Best regional analysts for software & internet services Rank Name Firm 1 Thomas Chong Jefferies 2 Charlene Liu HSBC 3 Esme Pau China Tonghai Securities Best regional analysts for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Jones Ku Haitong International 2 Calvin Wei Yuanta 3 Frank He HSBC Best regional analysts for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm 1 Piyush Choudhary HSBC 2 Neale Anderson HSBC 3 Elinor Leung CLSA Best regional analysts for transportation Rank Name Firm 1 Parash Jain HSBC 2 David Wu HSBC 3 Bruce Chu HSBC Best regional analysts for utilities Rank Name Firm 1 Pierre Lau Citi 2 Evan Li HSBC 3 Daniel Yang HSBC Best regional salespeople Rank Name Firm 1 William To Jefferies 2 Jason Lin Yuanta 3 Hazelene Lam HSBC Best regional sales traders Rank Name Firm 1 Sarah Shi Haitong International 2 Jenny Lo Yuanta 3 Roger Tay CGS-CIMB

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).