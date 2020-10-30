The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

China (A & B shares) 2018

October 31, 2020
October 28, 2020
The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 34.98%
2 CITICS-CLSA 23.69%
3 CCBI 5.60%
     

Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 31.46%
2 CITICS-CLSA 23.87%
3 CCBI 4.68%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 28.03%
2 CITICS-CLSA 23.76%
3 CCBI 3.95%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hanfeng Wang CICC  25.61%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hong Liang CICC  31.70%
       

Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kai Qian CICC  17.31%
       

Best analyst for Automobiles & Components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Wei Feng CICC  17.11%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Shuaishuai Zhang CICC  30.96%
       

Best analyst for Casinos & Gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ya Jiang CITICS  29.46%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Wei Meng CICC  20.96%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Haiyan Guo CICC  19.85%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yufei Wang CICC  30.87%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Zeyu Yao CICC  35.36%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yan Chen CICC  26.15%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Peng Zou CICC  17.85%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ziqin Shao CITICS  38.80%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Xuan Li CICC  18.25%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yu Eric Zhang CICC  29.13%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Tao Xu CITICS  14.71%
       

Best analyst for Software & Internet Services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jingsong Zhang CICC  28.28%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jingsong Zhang CICC  28.88%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kai Qian CICC  19.61%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Xin Yang CICC  51.30%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Tao Zeng CICC  17.67%
       

Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yiming Zhang CICC  15.84%
2 Siyuan Wu CICC  8.88%
3 Duan Liu CICC  6.18%
       

Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Cancy Kong CCBI  3.51%
2 Kate Jackson Yuanta  2.96%
3 Carlos Ng Yuanta  2.84%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

