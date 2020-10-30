China (A & B shares) 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 CICC 34.98% 2 CITICS-CLSA 23.69% 3 CCBI 5.60% Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 CICC 31.46% 2 CITICS-CLSA 23.87% 3 CCBI 4.68% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 CICC 28.03% 2 CITICS-CLSA 23.76% 3 CCBI 3.95%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Hanfeng Wang CICC 25.61% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Hong Liang CICC 31.70% Best small cap analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Kai Qian CICC 17.31% Best analyst for Automobiles & Components Rank Name Firm % 1 Wei Feng CICC 17.11% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Shuaishuai Zhang CICC 30.96% Best analyst for Casinos & Gaming Rank Name Firm % 1 Ya Jiang CITICS 29.46% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Wei Meng CICC 20.96% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Haiyan Guo CICC 19.85% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Yufei Wang CICC 30.87% Best analyst for diversified financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Zeyu Yao CICC 35.36% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Yan Chen CICC 26.15% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Peng Zou CICC 17.85% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Ziqin Shao CITICS 38.80% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Xuan Li CICC 18.25% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Yu Eric Zhang CICC 29.13% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Tao Xu CITICS 14.71% Best analyst for Software & Internet Services Rank Name Firm % 1 Jingsong Zhang CICC 28.28% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Jingsong Zhang CICC 28.88% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Kai Qian CICC 19.61% Best analyst for transportation Rank Name Firm % 1 Xin Yang CICC 51.30% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Tao Zeng CICC 17.67% Best country salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Yiming Zhang CICC 15.84% 2 Siyuan Wu CICC 8.88% 3 Duan Liu CICC 6.18% Best country sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Cancy Kong CCBI 3.51% 2 Kate Jackson Yuanta 2.96% 3 Carlos Ng Yuanta 2.84%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).