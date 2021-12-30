China (A & B shares) 2021
The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.
Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.
Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.
Brokers
|
Best domestic brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|3
|CMB International
|
Best international brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|Jefferies
|3
|UBS
|
Best brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|3
|HSBC
|
Best brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|3
|UBS
|
Best brokerages for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|3
|Jefferies
|
Best brokerages for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|3
|Jefferies
|
Best brokerages for Stock Connect Northbound trading
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|3
|HSBC
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Hanfeng Wang
|CICC
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Wensheng Peng
|CICC
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kai Qian
|CICC
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Ji Shi
|Haitong International
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Judy Zhang
|Citi
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Haiyan Guo
|CICC
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Haiyan Guo
|CICC
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Xiaofeng Qiu
|CICC
|
Best analyst for environmental protection
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Xinhao Jiang
|CICC
|
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Zeyu Yao
|CICC
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Peng Zou
|CICC
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Lingxin Kong
|CICC
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Zeyu Yao
|CICC
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Johnson Wan
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Zhang Eric
|CICC
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Alex Ng
|CMB International
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Sophie Huang
|CMB International
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Alex Ng
|CMB International
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kai Qian
|CICC
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Xin Yang
|CICC
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Tao Zeng
|CICC
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Yiming Zhang
|CICC
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Sarah Shi
|Haitong International
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).