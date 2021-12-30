China (A & B shares) 2021

The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 CITICS-CLSA 3 CMB International Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 Jefferies 3 UBS Best brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 CITICS-CLSA 3 HSBC Best brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 CITICS-CLSA 3 UBS Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 CITICS-CLSA 3 Jefferies Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 CITICS-CLSA 3 Jefferies Best brokerages for Stock Connect Northbound trading Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 CITICS-CLSA 3 HSBC

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm 1 Hanfeng Wang CICC Best economist Rank Name Firm 1 Wensheng Peng CICC Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm 1 Kai Qian CICC Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm 1 Ji Shi Haitong International Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm 1 Judy Zhang Citi Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm 1 Haiyan Guo CICC Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm 1 Haiyan Guo CICC Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm 1 Xiaofeng Qiu CICC Best analyst for environmental protection Rank Name Firm 1 Xinhao Jiang CICC Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm 1 Zeyu Yao CICC Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm 1 Peng Zou CICC Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm 1 Lingxin Kong CICC Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm 1 Zeyu Yao CICC Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm 1 Johnson Wan Jefferies Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm 1 Zhang Eric CICC Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Alex Ng CMB International Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm 1 Sophie Huang CMB International Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Alex Ng CMB International Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm 1 Kai Qian CICC Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm 1 Xin Yang CICC Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm 1 Tao Zeng CICC Best salesperson Rank Name Firm 1 Yiming Zhang CICC Best sales trader Rank Name Firm 1 Sarah Shi Haitong International

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).