China (H-shares, Red chips & P-chips) 2018
The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.
Brokers
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CICC
|28.55%
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|17.52%
|3
|HSBC
|8.08%
Best for overall country research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CICC
|23.64%
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|16.81%
|3
|HSBC
|10.07%
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CICC
|22.93%
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|20.29%
|3
|HSBC
|4.69%
Individuals
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hanfeng Wang
|CICC
|19.40%
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hong Liang
|CICC
|24.85%
Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Yu
|SWS Research
|33.77%
Best analyst for Automobiles & Components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Wei Feng
|CICC
|12.92%
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Shuaishuai Zhang
|CICC
|20.78%
Best analyst for Casinos & Gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Shengyong Goh
|CICC
|16.56%
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Wei Meng
|CICC
|16.51%
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Haiyan Guo
|CICC
|16.02%
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yufei Wang
|CICC
|27.10%
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Zeyu Yao
|CICC
|31.01%
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Yu
|SWS Research
|28.70%
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Peng Zou
|CICC
|11.94%
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ziqin Shao
|CITICS
|26.38%
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Xuan Li
|CICC
|15.18%
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yu Eric Zhang
|CICC
|21.18%
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Leping Huang
|CICC
|10.68%
Best analyst for Software & Internet Services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yue Natalie Wu
|CICC
|7.15%
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Leping Huang
|CICC
|8.26%
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kai Qian
|CICC
|18.76%
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Xin Yang
|CICC
|44.03%
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Yu
|SWS Research
|27.59%
Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yiming Zhang
|CICC
|14.83%
|2
|Yinghui Zhang
|CICC
|6.12%
|3
|Duan Liu
|CICC
|5.27%
Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jason Wang
|Yuanta
|2.78%
|2
|Sarah Chen
|CICC
|2.60%
|3
|Carlos Ng
|Yuanta
|2.54%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).