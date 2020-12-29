China (H-shares, Red chips & P-chips) 2020

The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 CICC 29.64% 2 CITICS-CLSA 12.96% 3 HSBC 11.23% Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 CICC 23.06% 2 HSBC 16.80% 3 CMB International 7.92% Best for overall sales Rank Firm % 1 CICC 24.43% 2 CITICS-CLSA 9.72% 3 HSBC 7.76% Best for corporate access Rank Firm % 1 CICC 20.49% 2 CITICS-CLSA 9.00% 3 HSBC 6.85% Best for execution Rank Firm % 1 CICC 22.80% 2 CITICS-CLSA 7.51% 3 Yuanta 6.64%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Hanfeng Wang CICC 20.64% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Huan (Eva) Yi* CICC 9.41% Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Liping Zhao CICC 11.15% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Lei Wang CICC 9.24% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Shujin Chen Jefferies 9.01% Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm % 1 Shengyong Goh CICC 19.63% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Haiyan Guo CICC 13.34% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Wenbo Chen CICC 11.37% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Dongchen Zhao ICBC International 29.28% Best analyst for environmental protection Rank Name Firm % 1 Jun Liu CICC 9.51% Best analyst for financials (non banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Han Pu CICC 24.06% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Jill Wu CMB International 11.32% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Lingxin Kong CICC 28.51% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Grace Zhou ICBC International 21.95% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Dongchen Zhao ICBC International 29.28% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Yu (Eric) Zhang CICC 13.84% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Sebastian Hou CLSA 12.09% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Martin Bao ICBC International 15.96% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Amily Zong ICBC International 14.20% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Kai Qian CICC 12.94% Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Dongchen Zhao ICBC International 26.36% Best analyst for utilities Rank Firm Firm % 1 Pierre Lau Citi 8.65% Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Tommy Tang CLSA 5.71% 2 Jack Tan Haitong International 2.43% 3 Bella Liu CMB International 2.12% Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Sarah Shi Haitong International 9.53% 2 Mengyu Lan Haitong International 6.05% 3 Cody Black Haitong International 5.08%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).