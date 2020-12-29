The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

China (H-shares, Red chips & P-chips) 2020

December 29, 2021
The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 29.64%
2 CITICS-CLSA 12.96%
3 HSBC 11.23%
     

Best for overall research
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 23.06%
2 HSBC 16.80%
3 CMB International 7.92%
     

Best for overall sales
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 24.43%
2 CITICS-CLSA 9.72%
3 HSBC 7.76%
     

Best for corporate access
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 20.49%
2 CITICS-CLSA 9.00%
3 HSBC 6.85%
     

Best for execution
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 22.80%
2 CITICS-CLSA 7.51%
3 Yuanta 6.64%

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hanfeng Wang CICC  20.64%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Huan (Eva) Yi* CICC  9.41%
       

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm %
1 Liping Zhao CICC  11.15%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Lei Wang CICC  9.24%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Shujin Chen Jefferies  9.01%
       

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Shengyong Goh CICC  19.63%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Haiyan Guo CICC  13.34%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Wenbo Chen CICC  11.37%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Dongchen Zhao ICBC International  29.28%
       

Best analyst for environmental protection
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jun Liu CICC  9.51%
       

Best analyst for financials (non banking)
Rank Name Firm %
1 Han Pu CICC  24.06%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jill Wu CMB International 11.32%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Lingxin Kong CICC  28.51%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Grace Zhou ICBC International  21.95%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Dongchen Zhao ICBC International  29.28%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yu (Eric) Zhang CICC  13.84%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sebastian Hou CLSA  12.09%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Martin Bao ICBC International  15.96%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Amily Zong ICBC International  14.20%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kai Qian CICC  12.94%
       

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm %
1 Dongchen Zhao ICBC International  26.36%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Firm Firm %
1 Pierre Lau Citi  8.65%
       

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Tommy Tang CLSA  5.71%
2 Jack Tan Haitong International  2.43%
3 Bella Liu CMB International 2.12%
       

Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sarah Shi Haitong International  9.53%
2 Mengyu Lan Haitong International  6.05%
3 Cody Black Haitong International  5.08%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Brokers Poll SurveysChinaAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
