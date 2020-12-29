China (H-shares, Red chips & P-chips) 2020
The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CICC
|29.64%
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|12.96%
|3
|HSBC
|11.23%
|
Best for overall research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CICC
|23.06%
|2
|HSBC
|16.80%
|3
|CMB International
|7.92%
|
Best for overall sales
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CICC
|24.43%
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|9.72%
|3
|HSBC
|7.76%
|
Best for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CICC
|20.49%
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|9.00%
|3
|HSBC
|6.85%
|
Best for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CICC
|22.80%
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|7.51%
|3
|Yuanta
|6.64%
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hanfeng Wang
|CICC
|20.64%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Huan (Eva) Yi*
|CICC
|9.41%
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Liping Zhao
|CICC
|11.15%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Lei Wang
|CICC
|9.24%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Shujin Chen
|Jefferies
|9.01%
|
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Shengyong Goh
|CICC
|19.63%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Haiyan Guo
|CICC
|13.34%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Wenbo Chen
|CICC
|11.37%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Dongchen Zhao
|ICBC International
|29.28%
|
Best analyst for environmental protection
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jun Liu
|CICC
|9.51%
|
Best analyst for financials (non banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Han Pu
|CICC
|24.06%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jill Wu
|CMB International
|11.32%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Lingxin Kong
|CICC
|28.51%
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Grace Zhou
|ICBC International
|21.95%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Dongchen Zhao
|ICBC International
|29.28%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yu (Eric) Zhang
|CICC
|13.84%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sebastian Hou
|CLSA
|12.09%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Martin Bao
|ICBC International
|15.96%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Amily Zong
|ICBC International
|14.20%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kai Qian
|CICC
|12.94%
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Dongchen Zhao
|ICBC International
|26.36%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Firm
|Firm
|%
|1
|Pierre Lau
|Citi
|8.65%
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Tommy Tang
|CLSA
|5.71%
|2
|Jack Tan
|Haitong International
|2.43%
|3
|Bella Liu
|CMB International
|2.12%
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sarah Shi
|Haitong International
|9.53%
|2
|Mengyu Lan
|Haitong International
|6.05%
|3
|Cody Black
|Haitong International
|5.08%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).