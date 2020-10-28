The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Brokers Poll

Hedge fund services & prime broking 2019

October 29, 2020
Share
BP_19.jpg
Brokers Poll
View full 2019 results
October 28, 2020
© 2019

The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Hedge fund services & prime broking 2019

Regional best overall services to hedge funds
2019 Firm %
1 UBS 18.24%
2 Morgan Stanley 14.08%
3 HSBC 10.74%
     

Regional best overall services in prime broking
2019 Firm %
1 UBS 12.81%
2 HSBC 10.93%
3 Morgan Stanley 9.74%

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysAsia PacificAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree