Hedge fund services & prime broking 2020

December 29, 2021
The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Regional best overall services to hedge funds
Rank Firm %
1 UBS 29.83%
2 Morgan Stanley 11.62%
3 Bank of America 6.83%
     

Regional best overall services in prime broking
Rank Firm %
1 UBS 19.35%
2 Morgan Stanley 12.18%
3 Goldman Sachs 7.97%

