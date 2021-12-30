The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Brokers Poll

Hedge fund services & prime broking 2021

December 31, 2021
Share
View full 2021 results

The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Prime broking & hedge fund services 2021

Asia regional

Best regional prime brokerages
Rank Firm  
1 UBS  
2 Morgan Stanley  
3 HSBC  
     

Best regional brokerages to hedge funds
Rank Firm  
1 UBS  
2 Morgan Stanley  
3 Goldman Sachs  
     

Best regional hedge fund salespeople
Rank Name Firm
1 Jack Wang UBS
2 Elaine Li UBS
3 Litte Chung CGS-CIMB
     

Best regional hedge fund sales traders
Rank Name Firm
1 Ashley Dyer CGS-CIMB
2 Roger Tay CGS-CIMB
3 Tiger Zuo UBS

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysAsia PacificAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree