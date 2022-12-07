Hong Kong 2022

The 33rd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Brokers

Best brokerages Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 HSBC 3 CMB International Best brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 HSBC 3 CMB International Best brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 HSBC 3 UBS Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 HSBC 3 CITICS-CLSA Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 HSBC 3 Yuanta Best brokerages for Stock Connect southbound trading Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 HSBC 3 UBS

Individuals

Best strategist Name Firm Hanfeng Wang CICC Best economist Name Firm Bingnan Ye CMB International Best quantitative/technical analyst Name Firm Junwei Liu CICC Best analyst for small/mid caps Name Firm Han Pu CICC Best analyst for automobiles & components Name Firm Ji Shi CMB International Best analyst for banks Name Firm Shujin Chen Jefferies Best analyst for casinos & gaming Name Firm Liwei Hou CICC Best analyst for consumer discretionary Name Firm Haiyan Guo CICC Best analyst for consumer staples Name Firm Haiyan Guo CICC Best analyst for energy Name Firm Evan Li HSBC Best analyst for environmental protection Name Firm Evan Li HSBC Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Name Firm Zeyu Yao CICC Best analyst for healthcare Name Firm Peng Zou CICC Best analyst for industrials Name Firm Xianfan Chen CICC Best analyst for insurance Name Firm Zeyu Yao CICC Best analyst for materials Name Firm Howard Lau HSBC Best analyst for real estate Name Firm Eric Yu Zhang CICC Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Name Firm Frank He HSBC Best analyst for software & internet services Name Firm Xueqing Zhang CICC Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Name Firm Alex Ng CMB International Best analyst for telecommunication services Name Firm Edison Lee Jefferies Best analyst for transportation & logistics Name Firm Xin Yang CICC Best analyst for utilities Name Firm Evan Li HSBC Best salesperson Name Firm Haizhou Huang CICC Best sales trader Name Firm Sarah Shi Haitong International Best for corporate access Name Firm Carol Kwok Jefferies

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).