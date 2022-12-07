Hong Kong 2022
The 33rd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.
Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.
Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.
Brokers
|
Best brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|HSBC
|3
|CMB International
|
Best brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|HSBC
|3
|CMB International
|
Best brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|HSBC
|3
|UBS
|
Best brokerages for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|HSBC
|3
|CITICS-CLSA
|
Best brokerages for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|HSBC
|3
|Yuanta
|
Best brokerages for Stock Connect southbound trading
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|HSBC
|3
|UBS
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Name
|Firm
|Hanfeng Wang
|CICC
|
Best economist
|Name
|Firm
|Bingnan Ye
|CMB International
|
Best quantitative/technical analyst
|Name
|Firm
|Junwei Liu
|CICC
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Name
|Firm
|Han Pu
|CICC
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Name
|Firm
|Ji Shi
|CMB International
|
Best analyst for banks
|Name
|Firm
|Shujin Chen
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Name
|Firm
|Liwei Hou
|CICC
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Name
|Firm
|Haiyan Guo
|CICC
|
Best analyst for consumerstaples
|Name
|Firm
|Haiyan Guo
|CICC
|
Best analyst for energy
|Name
|Firm
|Evan Li
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for environmental protection
|Name
|Firm
|Evan Li
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Name
|Firm
|Zeyu Yao
|CICC
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Name
|Firm
|Peng Zou
|CICC
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Name
|Firm
|Xianfan Chen
|CICC
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Name
|Firm
|Zeyu Yao
|CICC
|
Best analyst for materials
|Name
|Firm
|Howard Lau
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for realestate
|Name
|Firm
|Eric Yu Zhang
|CICC
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Name
|Firm
|Frank He
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Name
|Firm
|Xueqing Zhang
|CICC
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Name
|Firm
|Alex Ng
|CMB International
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Name
|Firm
|Edison Lee
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Name
|Firm
|Xin Yang
|CICC
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Name
|Firm
|Evan Li
|HSBC
|
Best salesperson
|Name
|Firm
|Haizhou Huang
|CICC
|
Best sales trader
|Name
|Firm
|Sarah Shi
|Haitong International
|
Best for corporate access
|Name
|Firm
|Carol Kwok
|Jefferies
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).