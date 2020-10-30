Hong Kong (local shares) 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 CICC 32.89% 2 HSBC 12.81% 3 CCBI 8.66% Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 CICC 26.92% 2 HSBC 8.06% 3 CITICS-CLSA 7.79% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 CICC 26.33% 2 CITICS-CLSA 10.31% 3 HSBC 5.17%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Hanfeng Wang CICC 24.59% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Hong Liang CICC 32.07% Best small cap analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Vincent Yu SWS Research 38.61% Best analyst for Automobiles & Components Rank Name Firm % 1 Kevin Yim Yuanta 8.35% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Yaoping Victor Wang CICC 20.79% Best analyst for Casinos & Gaming Rank Name Firm % 1 Charlene Liu HSBC 9.50% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Haiyan Guo CICC 37.83% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Amber Wu Yuanta 7.91% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Yiding Jiao China Merchants Securities (HK) 8.97% Best analyst for diversified financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Zeyu Yao CICC 35.46% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Vincent Yu SWS Research 39.87% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Peng Zou CICC 18.51% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Patricia Cheng CLSA 8.51% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Yiding Jiao China Merchants Securities (HK) 6.44% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Jeff Yau DBS Vickers 5.47% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 James Wei Yuanta 7.61% Best analyst for Software & Internet Services Rank Name Firm % 1 Eric Qiu CCBI 11.10% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Ronnie Ho CCBI 5.46% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Kai Qian CICC 12.62% Best analyst for transportation Rank Name Firm % 1 Rong Li CCBI 8.49% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Vincent Yu SWS Research 36.47% Best country salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Haizhou Huang CICC 20.53% 2 Nicholas Lu CICC 12.78% 3 Jennifer Li CICC 9.14% Best country sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Vivian Lau DBS Vickers 4.28% 2 Carlos Ng Yuanta 3.79% 3 Edwin Tsai Yuanta 2.70%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).