Hong Kong (local shares) 2018
The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CICC
|32.89%
|2
|HSBC
|12.81%
|3
|CCBI
|8.66%
|
Best for overall country research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CICC
|26.92%
|2
|HSBC
|8.06%
|3
|CITICS-CLSA
|7.79%
|
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CICC
|26.33%
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|10.31%
|3
|HSBC
|5.17%
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hanfeng Wang
|CICC
|24.59%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hong Liang
|CICC
|32.07%
|
Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Yu
|SWS Research
|38.61%
|
Best analyst for Automobiles & Components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kevin Yim
|Yuanta
|8.35%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yaoping Victor Wang
|CICC
|20.79%
|
Best analyst for Casinos & Gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Charlene Liu
|HSBC
|9.50%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Haiyan Guo
|CICC
|37.83%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Amber Wu
|Yuanta
|7.91%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yiding Jiao
|China Merchants Securities (HK)
|8.97%
|
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Zeyu Yao
|CICC
|35.46%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Yu
|SWS Research
|39.87%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Peng Zou
|CICC
|18.51%
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Patricia Cheng
|CLSA
|8.51%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yiding Jiao
|China Merchants Securities (HK)
|6.44%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jeff Yau
|DBS Vickers
|5.47%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|James Wei
|Yuanta
|7.61%
|
Best analyst for Software & Internet Services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Eric Qiu
|CCBI
|11.10%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ronnie Ho
|CCBI
|5.46%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kai Qian
|CICC
|12.62%
|
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Rong Li
|CCBI
|8.49%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Yu
|SWS Research
|36.47%
|
Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Haizhou Huang
|CICC
|20.53%
|2
|Nicholas Lu
|CICC
|12.78%
|3
|Jennifer Li
|CICC
|9.14%
|
Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vivian Lau
|DBS Vickers
|4.28%
|2
|Carlos Ng
|Yuanta
|3.79%
|3
|Edwin Tsai
|Yuanta
|2.70%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).