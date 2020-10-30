The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Hong Kong (local shares) 2018

October 31, 2020
October 28, 2020
© 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 32.89%
2 HSBC 12.81%
3 CCBI 8.66%
     

Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 26.92%
2 HSBC 8.06%
3 CITICS-CLSA 7.79%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 26.33%
2 CITICS-CLSA 10.31%
3 HSBC 5.17%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hanfeng Wang CICC  24.59%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hong Liang CICC  32.07%
       

Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vincent Yu SWS Research  38.61%
       

Best analyst for Automobiles & Components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kevin Yim Yuanta  8.35%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yaoping Victor Wang CICC  20.79%
       

Best analyst for Casinos & Gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Charlene Liu HSBC  9.50%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Haiyan Guo CICC  37.83%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Amber Wu Yuanta  7.91%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yiding Jiao China Merchants Securities (HK)  8.97%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Zeyu Yao CICC  35.46%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vincent Yu SWS Research  39.87%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Peng Zou CICC  18.51%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Patricia Cheng CLSA  8.51%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yiding Jiao China Merchants Securities (HK)  6.44%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jeff Yau DBS Vickers  5.47%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 James Wei Yuanta  7.61%
       

Best analyst for Software & Internet Services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Eric Qiu CCBI  11.10%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ronnie Ho CCBI  5.46%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kai Qian CICC  12.62%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Rong Li CCBI  8.49%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vincent Yu SWS Research  36.47%
       

Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Haizhou Huang CICC  20.53%
2 Nicholas Lu CICC  12.78%
3 Jennifer Li CICC  9.14%
       

Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vivian Lau DBS Vickers  4.28%
2 Carlos Ng Yuanta  3.79%
3 Edwin Tsai Yuanta  2.70%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

