Brokers Poll

India 2017

November 04, 2020
Brokers Poll 2017
Brokers Poll
View full 2017 results
October 28, 2020
The 28th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Nearly 6,700 valid responses were received from voters representing fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Kotak Securities 21.38%
2 Ambit Capital 14.09%
3 Edelweiss Securities 13.01%
     

Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 Kotak Securities 15.27%
2 CLSA 14.14%
3 Ambit Capital 11.36%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 10.27%
2 Ambit Capital 8.79%
3 Motilal Oswal 8.69%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sanjeev Prasad Kotak Securities  20.33%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Rajeev Malik CLSA  16.17%
       

Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Gautam Chhaochharia UBS  6.72%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hitesh Goel Kotak Securities  8.02%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 M.B. Mahesh Kotak Securities  10.31%
       

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Niket Shah Motilal Oswal  32.81%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Rohit Chordia Kotak Securities  7.12%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vivek Maheshwari CLSA  9.92%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bharat Parekh CLSA  7.61%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Nischint Chawathe Kotak Securities  13.37%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vikash Jain CLSA  10.38%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chirag Talati Kotak Securities  12.55%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Santosh Singh Haitong International  16.79%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Pinakin Parekh JP Morgan  4.16%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Samar Sarda Kotak Securities  19.29%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ankur Rudra CLSA  21.94%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ankur Rudra CLSA  9.47%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Soumitra Chatterjee Spark Capital  14.85%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Rohit Chordia Kotak Securities  19.55%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bhavin Gandhi B&K Securities  9.65%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Murtuza Arsiwalla Kotak Securities  9.01%
       

Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sujay Kamath CLSA  3.29%
2 Kishor Binwal Phillip Capital  3.04%
3 Priyanka Agrawal Kotak Securities  2.05%
       

Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Viraf Mehta CLSA  3.87%
2 Mihir Doshi CLSA  3.66%
3 Jaideep Anand Ambit Capital  2.92%

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysIndiaAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
