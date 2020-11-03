India 2017
The 28th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Nearly 6,700 valid responses were received from voters representing fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kotak Securities
|21.38%
|2
|Ambit Capital
|14.09%
|3
|Edelweiss Securities
|13.01%
|
Best for overall country research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kotak Securities
|15.27%
|2
|CLSA
|14.14%
|3
|Ambit Capital
|11.36%
|
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|10.27%
|2
|Ambit Capital
|8.79%
|3
|Motilal Oswal
|8.69%
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sanjeev Prasad
|Kotak Securities
|20.33%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Rajeev Malik
|CLSA
|16.17%
|
Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Gautam Chhaochharia
|UBS
|6.72%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hitesh Goel
|Kotak Securities
|8.02%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|M.B. Mahesh
|Kotak Securities
|10.31%
|
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Niket Shah
|Motilal Oswal
|32.81%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Rohit Chordia
|Kotak Securities
|7.12%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vivek Maheshwari
|CLSA
|9.92%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bharat Parekh
|CLSA
|7.61%
|
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Nischint Chawathe
|Kotak Securities
|13.37%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vikash Jain
|CLSA
|10.38%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chirag Talati
|Kotak Securities
|12.55%
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Santosh Singh
|Haitong International
|16.79%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Pinakin Parekh
|JP Morgan
|4.16%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Samar Sarda
|Kotak Securities
|19.29%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ankur Rudra
|CLSA
|21.94%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ankur Rudra
|CLSA
|9.47%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Soumitra Chatterjee
|Spark Capital
|14.85%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Rohit Chordia
|Kotak Securities
|19.55%
|
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bhavin Gandhi
|B&K Securities
|9.65%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Murtuza Arsiwalla
|Kotak Securities
|9.01%
|
Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sujay Kamath
|CLSA
|3.29%
|2
|Kishor Binwal
|Phillip Capital
|3.04%
|3
|Priyanka Agrawal
|Kotak Securities
|2.05%
|
Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Viraf Mehta
|CLSA
|3.87%
|2
|Mihir Doshi
|CLSA
|3.66%
|3
|Jaideep Anand
|Ambit Capital
|2.92%