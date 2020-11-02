The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

India 2018

November 02, 2020
Brokers Poll 2018
View full 2018 results
October 28, 2020
© 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Kotak Securities 20.69%
2 Edelweiss Securities 12.31%
3 Ambit Capital 10.82%
     

Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 Kotak Securities 18.09%
2 CLSA 14.28%
3 Spark Capital Advisors 7.81%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 8.57%
2 Edelweiss Securities 8.15%
3 Motilal Oswal 8.04%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sanjeev Prasad Kotak Securities  17.51%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Suvodeep Rakshit Kotak Securities  8.82%
       

Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chirag Shah CLSA  9.96%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hitesh Goel Kotak Securities  8.86%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 M.B. Mahesh Kotak Securities  14.96%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Abhishek Ranganathan Ambit Capital  6.11%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Rohit Chordia Kotak Securities  10.07%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bharat Parekh CLSA  5.99%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Nischint Chawathe Kotak Securities  12.36%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Tarun Lakhotia Kotak Securities  13.00%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chirag Talati Kotak Securities  13.35%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Nidhesh Jain Investec  13.24%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Abhishek Poddar Kotak Securities  8.56%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Abhishek Anand JM Financial Institutional Securities  14.39%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ankur Rudra CLSA  30.74%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ankur Rudra CLSA  8.98%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ankur Rudra CLSA  15.03%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Rohit Chordia Kotak Securities  18.86%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Prateek Kumar Antique Stock Broking  11.42%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bhargav Buddhadev Ambit Capital  8.65%
       

Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kishor Binwal Phillip Capital  3.69%
2 Sujay Kamath CLSA  2.52%
3 Siddharth Dikshit CLSA  2.25%
       

Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Anil Jhawar B&K Securities  4.95%
2 Mihir Doshi CLSA  4.42%
3 Kshitij Shah CLSA  2.91%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Brokers Poll SurveysIndiaAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
