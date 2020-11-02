India 2018
The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kotak Securities
|20.69%
|2
|Edelweiss Securities
|12.31%
|3
|Ambit Capital
|10.82%
|
Best for overall country research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kotak Securities
|18.09%
|2
|CLSA
|14.28%
|3
|Spark Capital Advisors
|7.81%
|
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|8.57%
|2
|Edelweiss Securities
|8.15%
|3
|Motilal Oswal
|8.04%
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sanjeev Prasad
|Kotak Securities
|17.51%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Suvodeep Rakshit
|Kotak Securities
|8.82%
|
Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chirag Shah
|CLSA
|9.96%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hitesh Goel
|Kotak Securities
|8.86%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|M.B. Mahesh
|Kotak Securities
|14.96%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Abhishek Ranganathan
|Ambit Capital
|6.11%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Rohit Chordia
|Kotak Securities
|10.07%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bharat Parekh
|CLSA
|5.99%
|
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Nischint Chawathe
|Kotak Securities
|12.36%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Tarun Lakhotia
|Kotak Securities
|13.00%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chirag Talati
|Kotak Securities
|13.35%
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Nidhesh Jain
|Investec
|13.24%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Abhishek Poddar
|Kotak Securities
|8.56%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Abhishek Anand
|JM Financial Institutional Securities
|14.39%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ankur Rudra
|CLSA
|30.74%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ankur Rudra
|CLSA
|8.98%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ankur Rudra
|CLSA
|15.03%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Rohit Chordia
|Kotak Securities
|18.86%
|
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Prateek Kumar
|Antique Stock Broking
|11.42%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bhargav Buddhadev
|Ambit Capital
|8.65%
|
Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kishor Binwal
|Phillip Capital
|3.69%
|2
|Sujay Kamath
|CLSA
|2.52%
|3
|Siddharth Dikshit
|CLSA
|2.25%
|
Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Anil Jhawar
|B&K Securities
|4.95%
|2
|Mihir Doshi
|CLSA
|4.42%
|3
|Kshitij Shah
|CLSA
|2.91%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).