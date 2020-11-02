India 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Kotak Securities 20.69% 2 Edelweiss Securities 12.31% 3 Ambit Capital 10.82% Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 Kotak Securities 18.09% 2 CLSA 14.28% 3 Spark Capital Advisors 7.81% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 8.57% 2 Edelweiss Securities 8.15% 3 Motilal Oswal 8.04%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Sanjeev Prasad Kotak Securities 17.51% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Suvodeep Rakshit Kotak Securities 8.82% Best small cap analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Chirag Shah CLSA 9.96% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Hitesh Goel Kotak Securities 8.86% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 M.B. Mahesh Kotak Securities 14.96% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Abhishek Ranganathan Ambit Capital 6.11% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Rohit Chordia Kotak Securities 10.07% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Bharat Parekh CLSA 5.99% Best analyst for diversified financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Nischint Chawathe Kotak Securities 12.36% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Tarun Lakhotia Kotak Securities 13.00% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Chirag Talati Kotak Securities 13.35% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Nidhesh Jain Investec 13.24% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Abhishek Poddar Kotak Securities 8.56% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Abhishek Anand JM Financial Institutional Securities 14.39% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Ankur Rudra CLSA 30.74% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Ankur Rudra CLSA 8.98% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Ankur Rudra CLSA 15.03% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Rohit Chordia Kotak Securities 18.86% Best analyst for transportation Rank Name Firm % 1 Prateek Kumar Antique Stock Broking 11.42% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Bhargav Buddhadev Ambit Capital 8.65% Best country salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Kishor Binwal Phillip Capital 3.69% 2 Sujay Kamath CLSA 2.52% 3 Siddharth Dikshit CLSA 2.25% Best country sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Anil Jhawar B&K Securities 4.95% 2 Mihir Doshi CLSA 4.42% 3 Kshitij Shah CLSA 2.91%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).