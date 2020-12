India 2020

The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Motilal Oswal 20.01% 2 Kotak Securities 19.31% 3 Spark Capital Advisors 10.48% Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 Kotak Securities 19.19% 2 Motilal Oswal 11.86% 3 Spark Capital Advisors 10.05% Best for overall sales Rank Firm % 1 Motilal Oswal 20.56% 2 Edelweiss Securities 8.45% 3 Kotak Securities 6.71% Best for corporate access Rank Firm % 1 Motilal Oswal 18.46% 2 Kotak Securities 9.13% 3 Edelweiss Securities 8.95% Best for execution Rank Firm % 1 Motilal Oswal 16.38% 2 Kotak Securities 10.27% 3 Edelweiss Securities 8.12%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Sanjeev Prasad Kotak Securities 20.30% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Sonal Varma Nomura 11.31% Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Abhijit Akella IIFL Securities 7.18% Best quantitative data analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Yogesh Radke Edelweiss Securities 10.59% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Hitesh Goel Kotak Securities 8.36% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 M.B. Mahesh Kotak Securities 17.96% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Rohit Chordia Kotak Securities 7.15% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Rohit Chordia Kotak Securities 11.49% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Tarun Lakhotia Kotak Securities 10.80% Best analyst for ESG Rank Name Firm % 1 Sandeep Gupta Motilal Oswal 20.28% Best analyst for financials (non banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Nischint Chawathe Kotak Securities 11.25% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Chirag Talati Kotak Securities 9.34% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Jonas Bhutta Phillip Capital 6.86% Best analyst for infrastructure Rank Name Firm % 1 Prem Khurana Anand Rathi 6.69% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Hitesh Gulati Haitong International 14.80% Best analyst for IT services Rank Name Firm % 1 Kawaljeet Saluja Kotak Securities 13.08% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Ritesh Gupta Ambit Capital 6.69% Best analyst for media Rank Name Firm % 1 Naval Seth Emkay 11.53% Best analyst for metals & mining Rank Name Firm % 1 Abhijit Mitra ICICI Securities 11.76% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Prem Khurana Anand Rathi 10.96% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Rohit Chordia Kotak Securities 17.22% Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Prateek Kumar Antique Stock Broking 7.59% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Rahul Modi ICICI Securities 12.27% Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Nikhil Dawda Motilal Oswal 6.00% 2 Gaurav Jain Motilal Oswal 4.61% 3 Kishor Binwal Spark Capital Advisors 3.24% Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Anil Jhawar B&K Securities 5.26% 2 Parvez Moosani Motilal Oswal 2.70% 3 Nikunj Sheth Motilal Oswal 2.33%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).