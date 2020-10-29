The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Indonesia 2019

October 30, 2020
October 28, 2020
© 2019

The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Mandiri Sekuritas 45.17%
2 CGS-CIMB 16.35%
3 Danareksa 8.14%
     

Best for overall research
Rank Firm %
1 Mandiri Sekuritas 23.98%
2 CLSA 15.65%
3 Deutsche Bank 8.28%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 Mandiri Sekuritas 26.50%
2 CLSA 18.73%
3 CGS-CIMB 8.19%

Individuals

Best strategists
Rank Name Firm %
1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas  26.21%
       

Best economists
Rank Name Firm %
1 Leo Putra Rinaldy Mandiri Sekuritas  31.22%
       

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas  25.37%
       

Best analyst for agriculture
Rank Name Firm %
1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas  32.48%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas  25.05%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Tjandra Lienandjaja Mandiri Sekuritas  20.11%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas  25.80%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Merlissa Trisno CLSA  19.26%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas  29.63%
       

Best analyst for financials (non banking)
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA  23.07%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Lakshmi Rowter Mandiri Sekuritas  26.76%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA  17.74%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Priscilla Thany Mandiri Sekuritas  16.35%
       

Best analyst for metals & mining
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas  31.61%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jonathan Mardjuki CLSA  19.97%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas  30.84%
       

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm %
1 Edbert Surya Mandiri Sekuritas  29.87%
       

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Daniel Oen CLSA  10.80%
2 Andrew Handaya Mandiri Sekuritas  10.61%
3 Henry Pranoto Mandiri Sekuritas  6.09%
       

Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Adnan Tan CLSA  15.54%
2 Sudjan Halim CGS-CIMB 11.28%
3 Michael Taarea Mandiri Sekuritas  10.67%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Brokers Poll SurveysIndonesiaAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
