Indonesia 2019
The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.
Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.
Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|45.17%
|2
|CGS-CIMB
|16.35%
|3
|Danareksa
|8.14%
|
Best for overall research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|23.98%
|2
|CLSA
|15.65%
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|8.28%
|
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|26.50%
|2
|CLSA
|18.73%
|3
|CGS-CIMB
|8.19%
Individuals
|
Best strategists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Adrian Joezer
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|26.21%
|
Best economists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Leo Putra Rinaldy
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|31.22%
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kresna Hutabarat
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|25.37%
|
Best analyst for agriculture
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Adrian Joezer
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|32.48%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ariyanto Kurniawan
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|25.05%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Tjandra Lienandjaja
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|20.11%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Adrian Joezer
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|25.80%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Merlissa Trisno
|CLSA
|19.26%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ariyanto Kurniawan
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|29.63%
|
Best analyst for financials (non banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sarina Lesmina
|CLSA
|23.07%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Lakshmi Rowter
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|26.76%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sarina Lesmina
|CLSA
|17.74%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Priscilla Thany
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|16.35%
|
Best analyst for metals & mining
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ariyanto Kurniawan
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|31.61%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jonathan Mardjuki
|CLSA
|19.97%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kresna Hutabarat
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|30.84%
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Edbert Surya
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|29.87%
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Daniel Oen
|CLSA
|10.80%
|2
|Andrew Handaya
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|10.61%
|3
|Henry Pranoto
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|6.09%
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Adnan Tan
|CLSA
|15.54%
|2
|Sudjan Halim
|CGS-CIMB
|11.28%
|3
|Michael Taarea
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|10.67%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).