Indonesia 2019

The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 45.17% 2 CGS-CIMB 16.35% 3 Danareksa 8.14% Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 23.98% 2 CLSA 15.65% 3 Deutsche Bank 8.28% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 26.50% 2 CLSA 18.73% 3 CGS-CIMB 8.19%

Individuals

Best strategists Rank Name Firm % 1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas 26.21% Best economists Rank Name Firm % 1 Leo Putra Rinaldy Mandiri Sekuritas 31.22% Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas 25.37% Best analyst for agriculture Rank Name Firm % 1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas 32.48% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas 25.05% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Tjandra Lienandjaja Mandiri Sekuritas 20.11% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas 25.80% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Merlissa Trisno CLSA 19.26% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas 29.63% Best analyst for financials (non banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA 23.07% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Lakshmi Rowter Mandiri Sekuritas 26.76% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA 17.74% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Priscilla Thany Mandiri Sekuritas 16.35% Best analyst for metals & mining Rank Name Firm % 1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas 31.61% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Jonathan Mardjuki CLSA 19.97% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas 30.84% Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Edbert Surya Mandiri Sekuritas 29.87% Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Daniel Oen CLSA 10.80% 2 Andrew Handaya Mandiri Sekuritas 10.61% 3 Henry Pranoto Mandiri Sekuritas 6.09% Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Adnan Tan CLSA 15.54% 2 Sudjan Halim CGS-CIMB 11.28% 3 Michael Taarea Mandiri Sekuritas 10.67%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).