Indonesia 2020

The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 55.75% 2 Danareksa 10.02% 3 Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia 8.19% Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 27.15% 2 CLSA 16.65% 3 Credit Suisse 9.17% Best for overall sales Rank Firm % 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 28.63% 2 CLSA 16.42% 3 CGS-CIMB 7.64% Best for corporate access Rank Firm % 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 28.96% 2 CLSA 18.59% 3 CGS-CIMB 9.72% Best for execution Rank Firm % 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 29.59% 2 CLSA 16.05% 3 CGS-CIMB 7.26%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas 30.03% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Leo Putra Rinaldy Mandiri Sekuritas 31.15% Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas 21.43% Best analyst for agriculture Rank Name Firm % 1 Riyanto Hartanto Mandiri Sekuritas 26.14% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA 25.92% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Tjandra Lienandjaja Mandiri Sekuritas 26.82% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Merlissa Trisno CLSA 24.57% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas 30.00% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas 27.71% Best analyst for financials (non banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Silvony Gathrie Mandiri Sekuritas 23.87% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Lakshmi Rowter Mandiri Sekuritas 29.27% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Edbert Surya Mandiri Sekuritas 21.27% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Robin Sutanto Mandiri Sekuritas 28.39% Best analyst for metals & mining Rank Name Firm % 1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas 26.46% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Jonathan Mardjuki CLSA 27.38% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas 25.60% Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Edbert Surya Mandiri Sekuritas 30.45% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Henry Tedja Mandiri Sekuritas 20.35% Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Daniel Oen CLSA 11.63% 2 Andrew Handaya Mandiri Sekuritas 11.59% 3 Henry Pranoto Mandiri Sekuritas 8.17% Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Adnan Tan CLSA 22.46% 2 Edwin Setiadi Mandiri Sekuritas 10.14% 3 Jane Theodoven Sukardi Mandiri Sekuritas 8.16%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).