Brokers Poll

Indonesia 2020

December 29, 2021
View full 2020 results

The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Mandiri Sekuritas 55.75%
2 Danareksa 10.02%
3 Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia 8.19%
     

Best for overall research
Rank Firm %
1 Mandiri Sekuritas 27.15%
2 CLSA 16.65%
3 Credit Suisse 9.17%
     

Best for overall sales
Rank Firm %
1 Mandiri Sekuritas 28.63%
2 CLSA 16.42%
3 CGS-CIMB 7.64%
     

Best for corporate access
Rank Firm %
1 Mandiri Sekuritas 28.96%
2 CLSA 18.59%
3 CGS-CIMB 9.72%
     

Best for execution
Rank Firm %
1 Mandiri Sekuritas 29.59%
2 CLSA 16.05%
3 CGS-CIMB 7.26%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas  30.03%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Leo Putra Rinaldy Mandiri Sekuritas  31.15%
       

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas  21.43%
       

Best analyst for agriculture
Rank Name Firm %
1 Riyanto Hartanto Mandiri Sekuritas  26.14%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA  25.92%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Tjandra Lienandjaja Mandiri Sekuritas  26.82%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Merlissa Trisno CLSA  24.57%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas  30.00%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas  27.71%
       

Best analyst for financials (non banking)
Rank Name Firm %
1 Silvony Gathrie Mandiri Sekuritas  23.87%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Lakshmi Rowter Mandiri Sekuritas  29.27%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Edbert Surya Mandiri Sekuritas  21.27%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Robin Sutanto Mandiri Sekuritas  28.39%
       

Best analyst for metals & mining
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas  26.46%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jonathan Mardjuki CLSA  27.38%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas  25.60%
       

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm %
1 Edbert Surya Mandiri Sekuritas  30.45%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Henry Tedja Mandiri Sekuritas  20.35%
       

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Daniel Oen CLSA  11.63%
2 Andrew Handaya Mandiri Sekuritas  11.59%
3 Henry Pranoto Mandiri Sekuritas  8.17%
       

Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Adnan Tan CLSA  22.46%
2 Edwin Setiadi Mandiri Sekuritas  10.14%
3 Jane Theodoven Sukardi Mandiri Sekuritas  8.16%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Tags

Indonesia
