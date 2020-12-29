Indonesia 2020
The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|55.75%
|2
|Danareksa
|10.02%
|3
|Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia
|8.19%
Best for overall research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|27.15%
|2
|CLSA
|16.65%
|3
|Credit Suisse
|9.17%
Best for overall sales
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|28.63%
|2
|CLSA
|16.42%
|3
|CGS-CIMB
|7.64%
Best for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|28.96%
|2
|CLSA
|18.59%
|3
|CGS-CIMB
|9.72%
Best for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|29.59%
|2
|CLSA
|16.05%
|3
|CGS-CIMB
|7.26%
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Adrian Joezer
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|30.03%
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Leo Putra Rinaldy
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|31.15%
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kresna Hutabarat
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|21.43%
Best analyst for agriculture
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Riyanto Hartanto
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|26.14%
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sarina Lesmina
|CLSA
|25.92%
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Tjandra Lienandjaja
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|26.82%
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Merlissa Trisno
|CLSA
|24.57%
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Adrian Joezer
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|30.00%
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ariyanto Kurniawan
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|27.71%
Best analyst for financials (non banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Silvony Gathrie
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|23.87%
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Lakshmi Rowter
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|29.27%
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Edbert Surya
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|21.27%
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Robin Sutanto
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|28.39%
Best analyst for metals & mining
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ariyanto Kurniawan
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|26.46%
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jonathan Mardjuki
|CLSA
|27.38%
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kresna Hutabarat
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|25.60%
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Edbert Surya
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|30.45%
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Henry Tedja
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|20.35%
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Daniel Oen
|CLSA
|11.63%
|2
|Andrew Handaya
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|11.59%
|3
|Henry Pranoto
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|8.17%
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Adnan Tan
|CLSA
|22.46%
|2
|Edwin Setiadi
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|10.14%
|3
|Jane Theodoven Sukardi
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|8.16%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).