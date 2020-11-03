The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Japan 2017

November 04, 2020
Brokers Poll 2017
October 28, 2020
The 28th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Nearly 6,700 valid responses were received from voters representing fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Nomura 28.32%
2 Mizuho 23.12%
3 Daiwa Capital Market 19.49%
     

Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 19.07%
2 Nomura 15.10%
3 Daiwa Capital Market 8.22%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 15.44%
2 Daiwa Capital Market 12.99%
3 Nomura 12.48%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Nicholas Smith CLSA  52.87%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Eric Fishwick CLSA  33.89%
       

Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hiroyuki Terada Haitong International  29.87%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chris Richter CLSA  23.72%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Makoto Kuroda CLSA  22.82%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Oliver Matthew CLSA  15.62%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 James Moon Haitong International  24.98%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Morten Paulsen CLSA  27.16%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Makoto Kuroda CLSA  25.85%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Edward Bourlet CLSA  34.00%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Stephen Barker CLSA  36.49%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Mariko Watanabe UBS  23.97%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sam Thawley Haitong International  24.92%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Mark Brown Haitong International  24.90%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Claudio Aritomi CLSA  33.95%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yushi Kawamoto Haitong International  26.33%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Claudio Aritomi CLSA  16.55%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Oliver Matthew CLSA  32.59%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sam Thawley Haitong International  31.65%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Edward Bourlet CLSA  31.02%
       

Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yuya Tamari CLSA  6.08%
2 John Seagrim CLSA  5.93%
3 Kosuke Matsuda Haitong International  5.42%
       

Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Shpendi Citaku CLSA  8.24%
2 Christian Jaeger CLSA  5.55%
3 Brina Tan Haitong International  5.05%

