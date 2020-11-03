Japan 2017

The 28th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Nearly 6,700 valid responses were received from voters representing fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Nomura 28.32% 2 Mizuho 23.12% 3 Daiwa Capital Market 19.49% Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 19.07% 2 Nomura 15.10% 3 Daiwa Capital Market 8.22% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 15.44% 2 Daiwa Capital Market 12.99% 3 Nomura 12.48%

Individuals