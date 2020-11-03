Japan 2017
The 28th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Nearly 6,700 valid responses were received from voters representing fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Nomura
|28.32%
|2
|Mizuho
|23.12%
|3
|Daiwa Capital Market
|19.49%
|
Best for overall country research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|19.07%
|2
|Nomura
|15.10%
|3
|Daiwa Capital Market
|8.22%
|
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|15.44%
|2
|Daiwa Capital Market
|12.99%
|3
|Nomura
|12.48%
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Nicholas Smith
|CLSA
|52.87%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Eric Fishwick
|CLSA
|33.89%
|
Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hiroyuki Terada
|Haitong International
|29.87%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chris Richter
|CLSA
|23.72%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Makoto Kuroda
|CLSA
|22.82%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Oliver Matthew
|CLSA
|15.62%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|James Moon
|Haitong International
|24.98%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Morten Paulsen
|CLSA
|27.16%
|
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Makoto Kuroda
|CLSA
|25.85%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Edward Bourlet
|CLSA
|34.00%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Stephen Barker
|CLSA
|36.49%
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Mariko Watanabe
|UBS
|23.97%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sam Thawley
|Haitong International
|24.92%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Mark Brown
|Haitong International
|24.90%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Claudio Aritomi
|CLSA
|33.95%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yushi Kawamoto
|Haitong International
|26.33%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Claudio Aritomi
|CLSA
|16.55%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Oliver Matthew
|CLSA
|32.59%
|
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sam Thawley
|Haitong International
|31.65%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Edward Bourlet
|CLSA
|31.02%
|
Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yuya Tamari
|CLSA
|6.08%
|2
|John Seagrim
|CLSA
|5.93%
|3
|Kosuke Matsuda
|Haitong International
|5.42%
|
Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Shpendi Citaku
|CLSA
|8.24%
|2
|Christian Jaeger
|CLSA
|5.55%
|3
|Brina Tan
|Haitong International
|5.05%