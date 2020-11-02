Japan 2018
The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Nomura
|24.37%
|2
|Daiwa Capital Market
|21.33%
|3
|Mizuho
|19.94%
|
Best for overall country research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|22.76%
|2
|Daiwa Capital Market
|11.25%
|3
|Nomura
|10.47%
|
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|20.84%
|2
|Nomura
|13.84%
|3
|Daiwa Capital Market
|12.26%
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Nicholas Smith
|CLSA
|46.95%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Eric Fishwick
|CLSA
|22.89%
|
Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hiroyuki Terada
|Haitong International
|26.06%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Akira Kishimoto
|JP Morgan
|25.42%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hideyasu Ban
|CLSA
|27.48%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Oliver Matthew
|CLSA
|16.18%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Oliver Matthew
|CLSA
|19.77%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Morten Paulsen
|CLSA
|26.16%
|
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Niwa Koichi
|Citi
|20.66%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Edward Bourlet
|CLSA
|30.06%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Stephen Barker
|CLSA
|22.91%
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hideyasu Ban
|CLSA
|38.66%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kazuhisa Mori
|JP Morgan
|17.15%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Mark Brown
|Haitong International
|20.98%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Claudio Aritomi
|CLSA
|46.20%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yushi Kawamoto
|Haitong International
|20.95%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Amit Garg
|CLSA
|30.27%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yushi Kawamoto
|Haitong International
|30.20%
|
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jun Harada
|UBS
|26.95%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hideshiro Kagita
|JP Morgan
|32.64%
|
Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Stephen Patrick
|Haitong International
|8.18%
|2
|Massimiliano Del Papa
|CLSA
|5.43%
|3
|Marc Braibant
|CLSA
|4.45%
|
Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Takeo Kamai
|CLSA
|12.58%
|2
|Peter Tan
|CLSA
|10.29%
|3=
|Shpendi Citaku
|CLSA
|8.00%
|3=
|Kei Noguchi
|Jefferies
|8.00%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).