Japan 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Nomura 24.37% 2 Daiwa Capital Market 21.33% 3 Mizuho 19.94% Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 22.76% 2 Daiwa Capital Market 11.25% 3 Nomura 10.47% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 20.84% 2 Nomura 13.84% 3 Daiwa Capital Market 12.26%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Nicholas Smith CLSA 46.95% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Eric Fishwick CLSA 22.89% Best small cap analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Hiroyuki Terada Haitong International 26.06% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Akira Kishimoto JP Morgan 25.42% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Hideyasu Ban CLSA 27.48% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Oliver Matthew CLSA 16.18% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Oliver Matthew CLSA 19.77% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Morten Paulsen CLSA 26.16% Best analyst for diversified financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Niwa Koichi Citi 20.66% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Edward Bourlet CLSA 30.06% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Stephen Barker CLSA 22.91% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Hideyasu Ban CLSA 38.66% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Kazuhisa Mori JP Morgan 17.15% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Mark Brown Haitong International 20.98% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Claudio Aritomi CLSA 46.20% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Yushi Kawamoto Haitong International 20.95% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Amit Garg CLSA 30.27% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Yushi Kawamoto Haitong International 30.20% Best analyst for transportation Rank Name Firm % 1 Jun Harada UBS 26.95% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Hideshiro Kagita JP Morgan 32.64% Best country salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Stephen Patrick Haitong International 8.18% 2 Massimiliano Del Papa CLSA 5.43% 3 Marc Braibant CLSA 4.45% Best country sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Takeo Kamai CLSA 12.58% 2 Peter Tan CLSA 10.29% 3= Shpendi Citaku CLSA 8.00% 3= Kei Noguchi Jefferies 8.00%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).