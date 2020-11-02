The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Brokers Poll

Japan 2018

November 02, 2020
Share
Brokers Poll 2018
Brokers Poll
View full 2018 results
October 28, 2020
© 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Nomura 24.37%
2 Daiwa Capital Market 21.33%
3 Mizuho 19.94%
     

Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 22.76%
2 Daiwa Capital Market 11.25%
3 Nomura 10.47%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 20.84%
2 Nomura 13.84%
3 Daiwa Capital Market 12.26%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Nicholas Smith CLSA  46.95%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Eric Fishwick CLSA  22.89%
       

Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hiroyuki Terada Haitong International  26.06%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Akira Kishimoto JP Morgan  25.42%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hideyasu Ban CLSA  27.48%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Oliver Matthew CLSA  16.18%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Oliver Matthew CLSA  19.77%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Morten Paulsen CLSA  26.16%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Niwa Koichi Citi  20.66%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Edward Bourlet CLSA  30.06%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Stephen Barker CLSA  22.91%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hideyasu Ban CLSA  38.66%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kazuhisa Mori JP Morgan  17.15%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Mark Brown Haitong International  20.98%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Claudio Aritomi CLSA  46.20%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yushi Kawamoto Haitong International  20.95%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Amit Garg CLSA  30.27%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yushi Kawamoto Haitong International  30.20%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jun Harada UBS  26.95%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hideshiro Kagita JP Morgan  32.64%
       

Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Stephen Patrick Haitong International  8.18%
2 Massimiliano Del Papa  CLSA  5.43%
3 Marc Braibant CLSA  4.45%
       

Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Takeo Kamai CLSA  12.58%
2 Peter Tan CLSA  10.29%
3= Shpendi Citaku CLSA  8.00%
3= Kei Noguchi Jefferies  8.00%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysJapanAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree