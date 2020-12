Japan 2020

The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Nomura 35.26% 2 Mizuho 21.33% 3 Daiwa Capital Market 17.45% Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 Nomura 12.90% 2 Haitong International 12.49% 3 Mizuho 12.08% Best for overall sales Rank Firm % 1 Jefferies 12.54% 2 Nomura 11.98% 3 Daiwa Capital Market 11.57% Best for corporate access Rank Firm % 1 Nomura 21.93% 2 Mizuho 13.82% 3 Daiwa Capital Market 10.60% Best for execution Rank Firm % 1 Jefferies 16.27% 2 Nomura 16.13% 3 Haitong International 11.71%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Nicholas Smith CLSA 24.02% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Masaki Kuwahara Nomura 13.43% Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Aya Hara Haitong International 29.25% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Takaki Nakanishi Jefferies 28.08% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Hideyasu Ban Jefferies 40.27% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Hiroyuki Terada Haitong International 15.12% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Aya Hara Haitong International 29.11% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Shigeki Matsumoto Nomura 45.24% Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Hideyasu Ban Jefferies 34.76% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Aya Hara Haitong International 31.42% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Sho Fukuhara Jefferies 24.98% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Hideyasu Ban Jefferies 36.09% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Natsuko Douglas Haitong International 27.41% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Mark Brown Haitong International 31.25% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Tetsuya Wadaki Nomura 34.94% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Yushi Kawamoto Haitong International 29.81% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Masahiro Nakanomyo Jefferies 28.59% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Yushi Kawamoto Haitong International 34.72% Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Ryota Himeno JPMorgan 27.63% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Shigeki Matsumoto Nomura 75.65% Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 John Seagrim CLSA 8.77% 2 Jack Tan Haitong International 6.74% 3 Massimiliano Del Papa CLSA 6.73% Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Gregory Taw Haitong International 26.80% 2 Kei Noguchi Jefferies 16.37% 3 Shpendi Citaku CLSA 6.09%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).