Japan 2021
The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.
Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.
Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.
Brokers
|
Best domestic brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Nomura
|2
|Daiwa Capital Markets
|3
|Mizuho
|
Best international brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Jefferies
|2
|Haitong International
|3
|CLSA
|
Best brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Nomura
|2
|Jefferies
|3
|Daiwa Capital Markets
|
Best brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Jefferies
|2
|Daiwa Capital Markets
|3
|Nomura
|
Best brokerages for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Daiwa Capital Markets
|2
|Jefferies
|3
|Nomura
|
Best brokerages for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Jefferies
|2
|Nomura
|3
|Daiwa Capital Markets
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Christopher Wood
|Jefferies
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Ryota Sakagami
|JPMorgan
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Aya Hara
|Haitong International
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Takaki Nakanishi
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Ken Takamiya
|Nomura
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Hiroyuki Terada
|Haitong International
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Aya Hara
|Haitong International
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Shigeki Matsumoto
|Nomura
|
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Hideyasu Ban
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Aya Hara
|Haitong International
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Sho Fukuhara
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Naruhiko Sakamaki
|Nomura
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Thanh Ha Pham
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Daisuke Fukushima
|Nomura
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Masahiro Nakanomyo
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Yushi Kawamoto
|Haitong International
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Masahiro Nakanomyo
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Yushi Kawamoto
|Haitong International
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Masaharu Hirokane
|Nomura
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Shigeki Matsumoto
|Nomura
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Takeshi Shima
|Haitong International
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Takehiko Masuzawa
|Jefferies
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).