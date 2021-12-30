Japan 2021

The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 Nomura 2 Daiwa Capital Markets 3 Mizuho Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 Jefferies 2 Haitong International 3 CLSA Best brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 Nomura 2 Jefferies 3 Daiwa Capital Markets Best brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 Jefferies 2 Daiwa Capital Markets 3 Nomura Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 Daiwa Capital Markets 2 Jefferies 3 Nomura Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 Jefferies 2 Nomura 3 Daiwa Capital Markets

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm 1 Christopher Wood Jefferies Best economist Rank Name Firm 1 Ryota Sakagami JPMorgan Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm 1 Aya Hara Haitong International Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm 1 Takaki Nakanishi Jefferies Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm 1 Ken Takamiya Nomura Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm 1 Hiroyuki Terada Haitong International Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm 1 Aya Hara Haitong International Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm 1 Shigeki Matsumoto Nomura Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm 1 Hideyasu Ban Jefferies Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm 1 Aya Hara Haitong International Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm 1 Sho Fukuhara Jefferies Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm 1 Naruhiko Sakamaki Nomura Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm 1 Thanh Ha Pham Jefferies Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm 1 Daisuke Fukushima Nomura Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Masahiro Nakanomyo Jefferies Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm 1 Yushi Kawamoto Haitong International Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Masahiro Nakanomyo Jefferies Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm 1 Yushi Kawamoto Haitong International Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm 1 Masaharu Hirokane Nomura Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm 1 Shigeki Matsumoto Nomura Best salesperson Rank Name Firm 1 Takeshi Shima Haitong International Best sales trader Rank Name Firm 1 Takehiko Masuzawa Jefferies

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).