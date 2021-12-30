Japan 2021

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

December 31, 2021
The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Best domestic brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Nomura
2 Daiwa Capital Markets
3 Mizuho
   

Best international brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Jefferies
2 Haitong International
3 CLSA
   

Best brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 Nomura
2 Jefferies
3 Daiwa Capital Markets
   

Best brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 Jefferies
2 Daiwa Capital Markets
3 Nomura
   

Best brokerages for corporate access
Rank Firm
1 Daiwa Capital Markets
2 Jefferies
3 Nomura
   

Best brokerages for execution
Rank Firm
1 Jefferies
2 Nomura
3 Daiwa Capital Markets

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm
1 Christopher Wood Jefferies 
     

Best economist
Rank Name Firm
1 Ryota Sakagami JPMorgan 
     

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm
1 Aya Hara Haitong International 
     

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm
1 Takaki Nakanishi Jefferies 
     

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm
1 Ken Takamiya Nomura 
     

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm
1 Hiroyuki Terada Haitong International 
     

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm
1 Aya Hara Haitong International 
     

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm
1 Shigeki Matsumoto Nomura 
     

Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
Rank Name Firm
1 Hideyasu Ban Jefferies 
     

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm
1 Aya Hara Haitong International 
     

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm
1 Sho Fukuhara Jefferies 
     

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm
1 Naruhiko Sakamaki Nomura 
     

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm
1 Thanh Ha Pham Jefferies 
     

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm
1 Daisuke Fukushima Nomura 
     

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm
1 Masahiro Nakanomyo Jefferies 
     

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm
1 Yushi Kawamoto Haitong International 
     

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm
1 Masahiro Nakanomyo Jefferies 
     

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm
1 Yushi Kawamoto Haitong International 
     

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm
1 Masaharu Hirokane Nomura 
     

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm
1 Shigeki Matsumoto Nomura 
     

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm
1 Takeshi Shima Haitong International 
     

Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm
1 Takehiko Masuzawa Jefferies 

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

