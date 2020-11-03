The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Korea 2017

November 04, 2020
Brokers Poll 2017
View full 2017 results
October 28, 2020
The 28th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Nearly 6,700 valid responses were received from voters representing fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities 45.80%
2 Samsung Securities 14.96%
3 KDB Daewoo Securities 8.73%
     

Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities 28.59%
2 HSBC 16.17%
3 CLSA 11.23%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities 27.54%
2 HSBC 14.39%
3 CLSA 11.02%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 So Yeon Park Korea Investment & Securities  17.76%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jungwoo Park Korea Investment & Securities  34.56%
       

Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sang Ung Han Korea Investment & Securities  24.79%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jinwoo Kim Korea Investment & Securities  36.20%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities  33.19%
       

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Minha Choi Korea Investment & Securities  38.89%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Minha Choi Korea Investment & Securities  19.27%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kyoung Ju Lee Korea Investment & Securities  33.73%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kyungja Lee Korea Investment & Securities  20.25%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Seoyeon Kim Korea Investment & Securities  37.04%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Daniel Lee Korea Investment & Securities  32.96%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jaehoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities  39.11%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Taeho Yoon Korea Investment & Securities  41.05%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Moon Sun Choi Korea Investment & Securities  24.69%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kyungja Lee Korea Investment & Securities  53.41%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jay (Jongwoo) Yoo Korea Investment & Securities  27.73%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Andy Kim Korea Investment & Securities  30.81%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jee Hoon Park Korea Investment & Securities  15.42%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jong In Yang Korea Investment & Securities  36.36%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities  45.71%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Seung Kyun Kang Korea Investment & Securities  43.38%
       

Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sung Namgoong Korea Investment & Securities  6.16%
2 John Lee HSBC  5.82%
3 Shawn Chang Yuanta  5.34%
       

Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Paul Chung Korea Investment & Securities  19.18%
2 Joon Cho Korea Investment & Securities  12.22%
3 Richard Bu Korea Investment & Securities  11.80%

