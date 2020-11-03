Korea 2017

The 28th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Nearly 6,700 valid responses were received from voters representing fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities 45.80% 2 Samsung Securities 14.96% 3 KDB Daewoo Securities 8.73% Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities 28.59% 2 HSBC 16.17% 3 CLSA 11.23% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities 27.54% 2 HSBC 14.39% 3 CLSA 11.02%

Individuals